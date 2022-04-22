An introduction to foreign exchange market

The foreign exchange market (or forex) is the largest financial market in the world, with an average daily turnover of over $6.5 trillion! However, it’s also one of the most complicated markets, so many new investors – and even those who’ve been trading in it for years – are often confused about how to make money from it.

This guide provides an introduction to the foreign exchange market and gives you the knowledge you need to get started trading currencies online today. We’d recommend using a trusted platform such as Oanda when starting out – it gives you access to real-time exchange rates for over 200 global currencies.

Photo by Marga Santoso on Unsplash

Subheading: What is Forex?

Forex (also known as the foreign exchange market, FX, or currency market) is a decentralised global market for trading currencies. That includes every aspect of buying, selling, and exchanging currencies at their current prices or your designated rates. In terms of volume of trading, forex is by far the largest market in the world, even bigger than the stock exchange.

Forex trading is based on bid and ask prices, so buyers ask sellers to sell, and sellers ask buyers to buy. The difference between these two prices is known as a bid-ask spread or just spread for short. To make money on a transaction, the market price must rise above the buying price or fall below the selling one.

Subheading: Who Are the Major Players in Forex?

In order to fully understand how global currencies move and react in relation to one another, it’s helpful (if not necessary) to understand who some of these major players are. Here’s a look at some of them.

Central banks: These institutions act as a country’s financial regulator, implementing monetary policy on behalf of its government by influencing interest rates and currency supply. They also control how much money banks have available for lending purposes. For example, in order to control inflation, it might decrease how much money banks can lend; conversely, if it wants to encourage spending and investment (which could help stimulate economic growth), it might increase how much money banks can lend.

Internet-based trading platforms: An online trading platform is one of the most popular ways for individual investors to participate in foreign exchange. These companies typically allow you to trade on margin, which means you can borrow funds from your broker in order to increase your buying power.

Investment banks: These companies act as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of foreign exchange; they facilitate trades between these two parties. For example, if you want to buy British pounds with U.S. dollars, a trading platform will match you up with someone who wants to sell their pounds for dollars; that person is then connected with your investment bank (which takes a small commission for facilitating the trade).

Subheading: When Does Forex Trading Take Place?

At any time of day! Different time zones across the world influence peak market trading times – there can be more extreme fluctuation at certain times of the day. Some investors prefer weekdays when they can stay on top of news developments and watch interest rates closely, while others like trading over weekends and holidays when markets are closed.

Since forex is 24/7, it’s important that you decide on a schedule that works for you; be consistent with your routine when trading since all currencies constantly fluctuate, so taking a break may make for some missed opportunities.

Subheading: What Are Some of the Unique Traits of Forex Trading?

Forex is unique because it doesn’t trade stocks, bonds or any other security. Instead, it trades in currency pairs. To trade in forex, one must go through a forex broker, who acts as an intermediary between your forex order and your desired foreign exchange counterparty. The broker charges a commission for its services.

When you buy or sell currencies on forex, you buy from another individual investor – not from a company that makes products like Apple or Microsoft. The price of currencies is determined by supply and demand, much like stock prices are determined by supply and demand for shares of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world.

Subheading: How Can I Get Started in Forex Trading?

If you’re interested in foreign exchange, or forex, trading but aren’t sure where to begin, there are a few things you should know.

Picking currency pairs: If you’re interested in trading, you can choose from many different currency pairs with different levels of liquidity and price volatility. When deciding which pair to trade, it’s important to consider factors such as your level of experience, risk tolerance and how much time you have available for research.

Analyse the market: Once you’ve chosen a currency pair, it’s time to analyse its market. If you want to be successful in Forex trading, you need to understand how prices move and why. To help you do that, there are many different tools available online that can give you an overview of recent price movements and trends. This information will help you decide whether or not it’s a good time to buy or sell your position.

Setting buy and sell positions: Once you’ve decided on a currency pair, it’s time to set your buy and sell positions. If you’re looking to profit from an increase in price, you should look for buying opportunities. On the other hand, if you want to profit from a decrease in price, you should look for selling opportunities. In both cases, your goal is to predict where prices are going next so that you can make money off of them!