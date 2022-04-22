A SCOTS family has recreated the same image at a beauty spot spanning three different generations.

Suzi Wallace from Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, shared the touching image series that spans across 68 years on social media yesterday.

A black and white image from 1954 shows Suzi’s mother Jean Corral perched on the edge of a rock overlooking Loch Duich in Wester Ross in the Highlands, aged just 21.

Jean had her photo taken in 1954. Credit: Suzi Wallace

The retired lab technician, now 89, is shown holding onto the rock while wearing a white headscarf and black shoes.

Jean, from Glasgow, had stopped over at the beauty spot with her husband Gilbert Corral after travelling the area on a 1300cc Matchless motorbike.

The second image shows Suzi, now 49, visiting the same spot when she was 27-years-old, wearing a light head scarf similar to the one her mother wore many years before.

Mum-of-two Suzi had the picture taken as a gift to her parents on their golden wedding anniversary year.

Jean’s husband Gilbert carried the two pictures with his wife and daughter in his pocket every day until he passed away in 2012.

Accounts assistant Suzi decided to take her daughter Morven, 14, to the same beauty spot yesterday to continue the tradition.

The photograph shows Morven smiling away happily on the exact same rock her gran sat on 72 years previously.

Morven was the third member of the family to have her picture taken in this spot. Credit: Suzi Wallace

Suzi had planned to take a picture of her daughter in 2020 to mark the 70th anniversary of the original picture but had to cancel their trip due to Covid.

She shared the images on social media yesterday, writing: “Three generations at Loch Duich. My mum in 1950, me in 2000 and my daughter today.”

The post received over 1,600 likes and dozens of comments from Scots who loved the sentimental gesture.

Mary Coull said: “Precious memories to treasure forever.”

Dianne Avery said: “Aww fabulous memories to hold onto these pictures.”

Karen Cushman said: “What a wonderful legacy.”

Kay Watts said: “Brilliant effort, very special.”

John Lewis Munro said: “You found the rock, I’m happy for you.”

And Joy Morrison said: “Great photos and lovely idea. Loch Duich is one of my favourite places.”

Raewyn Stacey-Budden said: “Incredible family history. Beautiful photos.”

Speaking today, Suzi said: “My parents toured the Highlands in the 1950s on their 1300cc Matchless motorbike.

“They loved the Highlands and when I was four I was taken to Oban and fell in love with the west coast.

“In 2000 my brother found the rock and we got my picture taken 50 years on.

“It was a gift for my parents. Before my dad passed in 2012 he carried the first two pictures with him every day in his pocket.

“The plan was to take my daughter’s picture 70 years on from the original in 2020 but the trip was cancelled due to Covid.”

She added: “Of course I’m going to get them framed. I just wish my dad was here to see the third one.”

Loch Duich is known for the landmark which sits on its banks, Eilean Donan Castle.

It is one of the most photographed castles in the world and has featured in movies including Highlander and James Bond’s The World is Not Enough.