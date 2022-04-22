Why You Deserve to Be Compensated for Wrongful Termination?

Why You Deserve Monetary Compensation after Being Fired Illegally

Being fired from your job is stressful, especially since you rely on your income to meet your basic needs. It’s a horrible feeling when you can’t pay your bills because you’ve lost your job. That feeling is even worse when you lost your job due to something like discrimination or retaliation.

After being terminated illegally, you might be wondering if you should file a lawsuit against your employer. You’ve probably heard of people filing wrongful termination lawsuits, but is it worth pursuing? Would a court really determine that you deserve compensation? The answer to both questions is yes.

You deserve to be compensated for being wrongfully fired

Getting fired can create a stressful financial and emotional burden and you absolutely deserve to be compensated for your troubles. Depending on the details of your case, you might qualify for the following types of wrongful termination compensation:

· Lost past and future earnings

· Future lost benefits

· Emotional distress

· Punitive damages

· Legal fees

Not every case will be awarded all of these forms of compensation. However, lost earnings and benefits are the most common forms of compensation. Punitive damages can be quite high, but not everyone wins punitive damages; it really depends on your situation.

Although many cases settle for thousands, some termination cases result in significant settlements. For example, in 2021, a male hospital executive won a $10 million settlement after being replaced by female executives. The hospital replaced him in an effort to increase diversity in the company.

What makes a strong wrongful termination case?

To have a strong case, you’ll need to be able to prove you were fired illegally. Did your boss make discriminatory comments to or about you?

Employment laws exist to protect workers from being targeted for harassment and discrimination. This includes laws that prevent employers from dismissing employees for reasons that are considered discriminatory.

For example, if you were fired for any of the following reasons, you might have a case:

· You took time off under FMLA and got fired when you came back.

· You requested time off under FMLA and were fired.

· Your boss made rude comments about your pregnancy being a burden to the company and then you got fired.

· You uncovered company corruption and made it public and then were promptly fired.

· Your reported your employer to the health department for a gross violation and got fired.

The best way to strengthen your case is to document everything. Keep accurate records of everything that happens between you, your boss, and your co-workers regarding your situation.

Document every comment with the date and time to the best of your ability. If you’re not sure when a comment was made, make your best guess. This will show that you aren’t just making it up.

Consult with a wrongful termination lawyer

No matter how strong you believe your case may be, consult with a wrongful termination attorney. There are several reasons to connect with a lawyer instead of trying to pursue a lawsuit on your own.

For example, without a law degree and experience in the courtroom, you won’t know the proper procedures for filing motions. If you don’t follow the proper procedures, your case will be delayed and the judge will get frustrated.

While you have the legal right to represent yourself under the Sixth Amendment, it’s not a wise move. If you’re thinking about self-representation because you’re worried about paying your legal fees, find an attorney who will take your case on a contingency.

This way, you won’t have to pay your lawyer until after you win your case. If an attorney takes your case on a contingency, it’s an indication that you have a strong case they believe they can win.

You deserve financial compensation

You deserve to be financially compensated for your losses after being fired illegally. Don’t worry about the impact it will have on your employer. Seeking financial compensation for being wronged isn’t selfish – it’s the best thing you can do for yourself and your family. If you’re out of work through no fault of your own, you’ll need as much compensation as you can get.

If your employer chose to act illegally, that’s their issue to deal with and not your responsibility. No matter how much you like your boss or the company you worked for, you don’t deserve to be treated unfairly. If they chose not to respect you and your rights as an employee, don’t feel bad about filing a lawsuit; it just might pay all your overdue bills.