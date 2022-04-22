Why You Should Migrate to Enterprise Search Systems

Imagine a universal search tool capable of finding any business document, email, customer file, or product data from any of your business data repositories and workflow tools. Imagine having this kind of access to all your organisation’s data and putting it at the fingertips of your employees: that is enterprise search in a nutshell. Read on to learn more about enterprise search services and how they can change the way you use your business data.

Photo by Courtney Corlew on Unsplash

Enterprise search improves upon existing search tools

It may seem like a strange idea to use an enterprise search solution for all of your organisation’s data when the individual services you use more than likely already come with a search function. Enterprise search solutions aggregate all of your business data into a single location, but what else does it offer?

The problem with this is that each third-party service has access to only a subset of your own organisation’s overall data. Certain connections between disparate data sets cannot be identified if business data is siloed into separate apps. On top of this, each service will implement search functionality in a different way. For most of these apps, search is not the primary use case of the service, so it is not as rich or expressive as dedicated search services.

Building on the foundations of elasticsearch

Enterprise search systems are a type of vertical search solution that only searches and serves data from your organisation. It is as functional and accessible as a web search, but it is much more powerful than simple keywords based search systems. For example, natural language processing and powerful linguistics systems based on machine learning help enterprise search solutions to not only understand content but also context.

Enterprise search solutions use crawlers and third-party connectors to gather data from all of your organisation’s data sources, whether they be from SaaS platforms like CRMs or internal-network connected storage solutions. This data may be structured or unstructured and come in any language or file format. Once this data has been gathered, a suite of analytics tools can be applied to it to enrich the data and identify relationships between different data sets.

After processing, prior relationships between data may be identified that may have gone unnoticed if that data remained siloed in separate systems. An example of this is how NLP analysis can identify the names of individuals within emails or text documents. These names may then be identified and cross-referenced from other available sources within an organisation, such as a CRM system, ecommerce sales data, and plenty more. All of this can be analysed and collated into a holistic profile of that person. Any employee with sufficient access rights may search for this person and immediately be presented with all of this information in one place from data gathered from across your organisation.

Sales, ecommerce, insights and more

Enterprise search solutions are intended for general use within an organisation. Much like Google or Microsoft Bing are general-purpose but powerful search tools for the web, so are enterprise search solutions for your organisation. Deployment is easy and having all of your organisation’s data gathered in one location location offers relative advantages over keeping data isolated.

For example, generating reports is made much easier thanks to the analytics tools built into enterprise search. Business functions that may have had to be performed inside separate apps – like generating monthly ecommerce sales reports, employee monthly sales records or new clients onboarded each quarter – can instead all be gathered and generated from within the same app.

This massively cuts down on the staff training required for employees employees to learn each system. It is massively simplified when each employee can use the same enterprise search solution to perform their different responsibilities, which also greatly improves data accessibility across the organisation. This promotes much more efficient use of business data, though it’s also important to note that data may have finely-tuned access rights in order to maintain data protection and privacy inline with relevant legislation such as GDPR.

More than just a crawler

Enterprise search solutions are much more powerful than simple crawlers and keywords matching systems for your organisation. Modern search services provide powerful data analysis and linguistics processing tools to make searching as close to asking a colleague a question as possible. Imagine having a Google or Bing trained exclusively on your organisation’s data – that is the power of enterprise search solutions.