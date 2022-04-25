A VILE video shows the moment a woman stops in the street outside a grocery store and takes a bite from a watermelon on display before casually walking off.

CCTV captured the revolting moment outside a supermarket in east London last Monday.

Video shows the brunette woman sauntering along the pavement before glancing over briefly to someone outside the stop and stopping.

She then proceeds to dig her fingers into the clingfilm protecting a large slice of watermelon and peeling it back.

Without thinking twice, the selfish pedestrian then hunches over and sinks her teeth into the juicy red flesh of the fruit.

A man can be heard in the background of the clip saying: “Man, said she just ripped open the watermelon and [eating sound] it off the table. Nah!”

The woman, who is wearing a khaki jacket and black leggings, then lifts her head while chewing and wipes her mouth before walking off.

At this point a female shopkeeper notices something suspicious so can be seen keeping an eye on the watermelon nibbler before the clip ends.

A member of staff from the store shared the video on TikTok yesterday, writing: “East London has no manners.”

The post has now collected over 1.8 million views and more than 82,000 likes.

Thousands of viewers left comments after most were left shocked by the woman’s behaviour.

After having a munch on the melon the woman then promptly walks off down the street.

One said: “She could have just taken it.”

Another wrote: “We literally just came out of a pandemic.”

A third added: “She should have just stolen it, it would have made more sense!”

A fourth commented: “I actually want to know why people do things like this.”

While one person joked: “When you let your intrusive thoughts get the better of you.”

Speaking today, the person who captured and shared the video, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I was at the till working and one regular customer came in and told me that someone had taken a bite out of a watermelon.

“I went and approached her and asked her why she did it and she said she felt like it.

“If you’re hungry, come and ask, and I would give it to you.

“It’s no problem if you’re hungry and you can’t pay for it.

“She said she was fasting for Ramadan… but surely she wouldn’t be eating if she was fasting.

“I was shocked, it’s not something I have to deal with everyday, someone biting a watermelon and then walking away casually.

“I’ve never came across anything like this before. People have stolen whole melons and ran away with them before but she didn’t even run, she walked.”