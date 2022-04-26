Construction to start on next phase of Edinburgh housing development

CONSTRUCTION is due to start on the first 118 homes of an Edinburgh housing development in the coming months.

The Western Harbour housing development in Leith has taken a step forward with the news that a construction and manufacturing company has now committed to developing the first phase of a 938-home ambitious development.

CCG Group have committed to the development of 118 homes for private sale, with construction beginning in summer this year.

With completion phased over the first six months of 2024, the homes are set to be a mix of one, two and three bedrooms.

David Wylie (CGG Homes) Carol Cran (Forth Ports) and Mathew Benson (Retties) visit the construction site at Newhaven.

Based next to the Harbour Point & Gateway development by Forth Ports and Rettie & Co, the homes will be released to the market by CCG’s own private housing company, CCG Homes Ltd.

Carole Cran, Chief Financial Officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: “Today’s news marks an important next chapter in the development of Western Harbour and I am very pleased that CCG are bringing these much needed sustainably built homes to Leith.

“In parallel the Port of Leith is transitioning to be Scotland’s premier renewables hub, with new green jobs and skills, as we re-industrialise this historic and important part of Scotland.”

David Wylie, Managing Director of CCG Group, said: “I am delighted that CCG has secured Western Harbour in what will be a fantastic new development of low carbon homes in Newhaven.

“The extent of regeneration in the district and the wider area of Granton is significant and we are playing a key role in its delivery with over 900 mixed-tenure homes set to be created to a low carbon or net zero standard over the next four years.

“To be able to grow the company’s portfolio in the city of Edinburgh presents an exciting opportunity for CCG Homes and the wider Group and I look forward to works commencing on-site this summer.”

Matthew Benson, Director of Rettie & Co Limited said: “It’s fantastic news that a developer of the strength and calibre of CCG is coming to Western Harbour.

“The homes they will deliver can only add to the quality of what is already a sought-after location.”