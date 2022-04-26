A SCOTS accountancy firm has announced a new appointment to its board ahead of its plans for further expansion.

Henderson Loggie has announced the appointment of Gavin Black to its board as the firm prepares for its next phase of expansion.

Gavin takes up the role with immediate effect, having previously served as partner and head of audit with Henderson Loggie after joining in 2014.

The business confirm that Gavin will remain head of audit in his new role, with many “notable hires and new client wins” coming under his supervision.

Gavin Black’s (L) appointment to the board will be “invaluable” according to Managing Partner David Smith (R).

Commenting on Gavin’s appointment, Henderson Loggie Managing Partner David Smith said: “This is the right time to increase board capacity to take advantage of new opportunities coming our way and to develop our strategy for future growth.

“We are operating in an increasingly complex world impacted by consolidation in the industry, more regulation, and technological development.

“Gavin’s impressive commercial acumen and the strategic skill he has demonstrated in growing our audit business will be invaluable for the wider development of the firm.”

Gavin said: “Henderson Loggie has a very exciting future and I look forward to adding my experience to the board to further support all our business areas.

“Our board already has a clear vision of being the first choice in Scotland as a place to work, and for our services to owner-managed businesses and the firm has been recognised as an exemplary employer in national awards programmes.

“Henderson Loggie has provided me with an opportunity to grow and develop my career with relative autonomy, supported by an ambitious and highly capable team, which is an attractive proposition for many.”