A ONE bedroom house with a bathroom that comes with an unusually large amount of extra legroom has gone on the market for just £30,000.

The terraced property in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, has left house-browsers baffled by the size of the 14 x 13 ft bathroom which features just a sink, toilet and shower.

Images show the dusky pink bathroom suite looking swamped by the large room, which appears to have been a bedroom at some point.

The property comes with a bizarrely large toilet. Credit: Allsop

There is at least 10 ft of space between the toilet and the white corner shower in the carpeted room, while the sink looks miniscule in comparison to the wall behind it.

Further images of the property show huge renovation potential across the 1,100 sq ft home.

Other rooms in the property include a lounge, dining room, double bedroom, kitchen and attic which has potential to be turned into another room.

Auctioneers Allsop listed the property last week with a guide price of £30,000.

The kitchen has lots of damp patches. Credit: Allsop

They said: “Located on the north east side of York Street to the south east of its junction with Back Chapel street.

“The shops and amenities of Barnoldswick Town Square are to the north and Colne Rail station is approximately 5.7 miles to the south.

“The A56 is to the south east and the A59 is to the north west with Letcliffe Park is to the south.”

Social media users were left stunned by the layout of the room with the toilet.

One said: “I have no words.”

Another wrote: “Nice bit of legroom when you poop.”

A third commented: “Could turn into a lovely en-suite.”

A fourth added: “F**k me, for thirty large I’d have it.”

The home is set to go under the hammer on 12 May.