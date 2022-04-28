Established East Lothian dancewear business looking for new owner

THE SEARCH has begun for a new owner of an East Lothian dancewear and children’s shoes business to step into the spotlight.

Based in Haddington, the long-established Floodlights Dancewear has hit the market in what it believes to be a good trading position.

Jo Sayer, who has run the business for over 18 years, is taking her bow and hoping to sell on to her successor.

Charted surveyors DM Hall are marketing the sale, which can be for the business or additionally, the property too.

Offers over £180,000 will be considered for the business and property.

Offers over £180,000 can secure buyers both assets, with the sale of the store’s stock to be negotiated separately.

Sayer said: “Footlights Dancewear is the only supplier and fitter of dance clothing and shoes within East Lothian, Midlothian and the Borders, and has a trusted affiliation with a large number of dance schools.

“Since it has no immediate competition between central Edinburgh and Newcastle upon Tyne, that is a very favourable position to be in.”

This lack of nearby threats has enabled Floodlights to become the sole source of Rainbow, Brownie and Guiding uniforms in the region.

A wide array of dance disciplines are covered in the shop, while it also acts as an accredited supplier of children’s shoes.

Popular brands such as Start-rite and Lelli Kelly can be found in the store.

Sayer continued: “Footlights Dancewear has traded profitably over the years by serving successfully the demands of the regional market, and there is no reason why it should not continue to do so under a new owner.”

The site was converted into a retail premises from living space a number of years ago, located on Haddington’s Hardgate at the intersection of Market Street.

20 miles west of Edinburgh, the town has grown in recent times and, like many places in the Lothians, has become a real base for commuters.

Margaret Mitchell of DM Hall’s Edinburgh business sales department, who is overseeing the marketing of the business and property, said: “This is a unique opportunity for an individual or company to acquire a well-established and highly reputable business.

“Offers over £180,000 excluding stock are invited for the premises and goodwill. Stock is available by separate negotiation. Anyone interested in this business and property should contact me, [email protected].”