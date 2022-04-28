Self-isolation to end in Scotland with “stay at home” message announced

MANDATORY self-isolation is to come to an end in Scotland next month, with those who are ill or have tested positive for Covid-19 simply advised to stay at home until they feel better.

The new rules will come into force on 1st May, marking over two years since isolation instructions were first put in place.

People will also no longer be advised to take a PCR test when they show symptoms of Covid.

Scots will be advised to stay at home until they feel better following positive Covid test or symptoms.

The changes come as part of the Test and Protect Transition Plan, which was announced by the Scottish Government last month.

Contract tracing will also end at the start of May, with the previously announced move to close testing sites to the general population on 30th April.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland’s Test and Protect programme has been one of the key interventions in our response to Covid-19, the success of which has been due, in no small part, to the remarkable staff and volunteers working in Test and Protect – my sincere thanks go to them.

“I would also like to thank the Scottish public for their commitment and willingness to engage with Test and Protect when it was required of them and helping to protect their fellow citizens.

“The primary purpose of testing is changing from population-wide testing to reduce transmission, to a targeted response focused on reducing severe harm of the virus.”

Despite the mass closures to sites, testing will remain available to certain groups in order to protect high risk settings and support clinical care.

Included in these groups as hospital patients and visitors, health and social care workers and people in prison.

A boost has been handed to parents worried about their children’s education, as those experiencing mild symptoms have been told they can still attend school.

Guidance says that kids should only take time off if they have a high temperature and feel unwell, and should return to education settings as soon as they feel well enough to do so.

The Protect Scotland app will be closed shortly, but users have been asked to keep it downloaded on their devices in case it is needed at a future date.

NHS Scotland will be taken out of emergency footing at the end of the month, but the government continues to stress the need for caution.

Mr Yousaf added: “We must continue with a measured approach to support the recovery and renewal of our NHS.

“This will require balancing capacity of the NHS and the wellbeing of the workforce to respond to increasing demands for urgent care while reducing the backlog of planned care.”