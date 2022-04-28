Wide range of exciting shows revealed ahead of full Fringe return

With the Edinburgh Festival Fringe set for its first full-blown outing since 2019, many will soon be picking out the shows they are desperate to see this summer.

Chloé Nelkin Consulting will certainly be busy over the festival period, as their first raft of announcements list an array of shows across the city.

Many of the offerings will be displayed at the Pleasance in Scotland’s capital, but the Fringe will once again take over the entire city.

Circus show (le) Pain offers dance and karaoke at the Roxy Assembly, all while telling the story of a young French man who has inherited his family’s bakery but dreams of being a performer on stage.

More serious issues will be explored too, with systemic racism explored in the coming-of-age story Brown Boys Swim.

Renowned musician Alexander Wolfe tackles the important issues of men’s mental health in Everythinglessness, an audio-visual experience taking aim at toxic masculinity.

There will be plenty of comic relief on offer too, with the much-loved NewsRevue making its return.

Audiences can expect to see satire and parody around the UK Government’s Partygate scandal, The Queen’s Jubilee and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kids can also fill their boots with Fringe offerings, and one star sure to put smiles on little faces is Peppa Pig.

My First Concert features not only Peppa, but also the live Aurora Orchestra who will introduce new instruments to youngsters and encourage plenty of participation.

One woman shows will once again play a big role in the Fringe line-up, while varied subjects take centre stage during the lone performances.

Block’d Off follows five women, played by one actor, living in a cycle of deprivation.

Based on real stories, the show seeks to expose the hardships of modern-day London for females who stay there.

All the family can enjoy Family Paridoso, say the organisers, promising circus skills and slapstick silliness in abundance at the Underbelly’s Circus Hub.

More details on the string of shows under Chloé Nelkin Consulting’s umbrella can be found on the company’s website.