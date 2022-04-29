Helpful Tips for Menu Printing in London

If you run a café, restaurant or another type of dining experience, you need to offer insightful menus to your customers. This is how you can communicate what your brand is about and what customers are going to be able to enjoy.

Yet, while menus may seem simple, it takes more time than you think to have them printed the way you want them to. You have to create a good design and decide how you want them to present your business to the public. Here are some useful tips that are going to help you with menu printing in London.

Choose Professional Printing Services

A lot of business owners try to keep their costs down and attempt to print new menus by themselves. But, this is not something that is recommended. It can mean that you jeopardise the quality of the finished product if you do not have the right printing equipment. Instead, opt for a professional printing service so that your menus can look high quality and attract customers. After all, a menu is not just about telling customers the food or beverages you are offering. It is also a representation of your brand. A reputable print company is going to have high-tech and modern printing equipment ready to use. The last thing you want is to spend a lot of time designing your menus and then spoiling the end result because you have tried to save money and print them by yourself. You will find that a lot of print companies offer affordable rates and different printing options to suit your budget.

Keep it Organised

The last thing you want is to overwhelm your customers with choices. Indeed, it can be great to offer a variety of options since this can offer something to everyone. But, you need to ensure that your menu is designed in a way that is going to offer organisation and show everything clearly. Stay away from simple lists of options. Instead, do not be afraid to use plenty of lines, squares and other shapes to separate different starters, desserts or drinks. This makes everything easier to see and read. When you are having the menus printed, make sure that the shapes and lines stand out and create a clear separation.

Do Not Be Afraid of Colour

If you have never had menus printed before, you might be tempted to simply choose a black and white design. But, you want to make sure that your menus are different and match your branding too. So, do not shy away from colour and having some fun with your menus. You can ask a professional print company about some of the best colours to use and what is going to make your menus stand out. Just make sure that the colours are not going to affect the readability of your menus.

Be Modest with Images

You have to be careful if you are thinking about using images on your menus. On one hand, it can be a good thing. With the right photography, you can really show off a special you have and make it look enticing to customers. Alternatively, too many images or stock photos will cheapen your brand and not create a classy or elegant menu. Therefore, if you do want to include images, keep them to a minimum and ensure that they are good quality. You can check with the print company to ensure that the images you select will transfer well onto a menu.

Print Several Menu Designs

Sometimes, it can take several attempts to find a menu that you love for your café or restaurant. This means that you should work on several design prototypes and have them printed. You will be able to see them in person and hold them in your hand. This can give you a real idea of what they are like and put yourself in the shoes of a customer. For example, an idea that you may have had in your head can seem good. But, when it is down on paper, it can look very different. Some print companies may be willing to give you a sample before ordering all of the menus you need. This is something that you can ask about. Take your time and make sure that you love the menu design before ordering them all. Then, you can enjoy having a fantastic menu design that you love and are proud to display to the public.