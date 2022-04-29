Smart Thermostat vs. Programmable Thermostat: An Unbiased Comparison

When it comes to choosing a thermostat for improving comfort and saving on energy bills, you usually have two options, either to go with a conventional thermostat or a smart thermostat. Unlike a manual thermostat, where you have to run back and forth to adjust the temperature, a smart thermostat allows you to thrive on the power of automation.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

By the look of things, both programmable and smart thermostats might look similar, but they are a far cry from each other. But since most people are not familiar with their differences and similarities, it becomes tricky to make the right decision.

This is why, in this blog post, we will discuss all that you need to know about both programmable and smart thermostats.

Understanding the Difference Between Programmable and Smart Thermostats

If you are planning on upgrading your existing thermostat, you should be well-informed about the options available. So, let’s take a look at some of the most common differences between a programmable thermostat and a smart thermostat and their benefits to help you make a better decision.

Programmable thermostat

With a programmable thermostat, you can always pre-determine the temperature of your house for a specific number of days or hours throughout the week. It means that a programmable thermostat effectively reduces energy consumption without compromising on comfort.

There are many types of programmable thermostats available in the market, starting from those that can be programmed for the entire week to those that can be programmed for weekdays and weekends.

If you own a programmable thermostat and have programmed it properly, it can automatically turn off the HVAC system when no one is at home during the weekdays.

Smart thermostat

A smart thermostat offers all the features you usually get in a programmable thermostat, but it has some added advantages. One such benefit is its ability to connect with the internet, through which you can easily access it using your smart devices. Along with this, the smart thermostat also has added sensors that can detect when specific rooms in the house are occupied.

Because of the ability to connect to the internet, you can even use a smart thermostat through an app specially designed for the thermostat. With the help of the app, you can get all the features of the touchscreen panel of the thermostat onto your smart device’s screen. However, such features are not available in a programmable thermostat.

Apart from this, the smart thermostat can even integrate with other smart home devices and make your life more comfortable. On the other hand, since the programmable thermostat is not an internet enabled device, there is no way it can become a part of your smart home.

Also, the seasonal temperature change is an added feature that you get with a smart thermostat, and it is always missing in the programmable thermostat. A smart thermostat can keep tabs on the weather since it is connected to the internet, and according to the change in the weather, the smart thermostat can tweak the inside temperature.

Which One is Right for You?

If you are looking forward to using a thermostat that just comes with the ability to be programmed, then a programmable thermostat could be a good option for you. However, with a programmable one, you can only access limited features, and in the future, if you feel you have some advanced options, it can’t help you.

On the other side, a smart thermostat is the most advanced, effective, and convenient thermostat in the market that allows you to thrive on some of the latest technologies, such as AI and IoT.

So, if you like the idea of controlling your thermostat remotely and want to reduce the manual workload involved in controlling the temperature to a great extent, going with a smart thermostat will be a better option.

Moreover, a smart thermostat has many added features that are usually missing in a programmable thermostat. Although the latter can also optimize energy consumption, its ability is nowhere near a smart thermostat. Therefore, considering an advanced smart thermostat would give you an advantage over an old-age programmable thermostat.