How to Close a Job Interview and Leave a Good Impression

After completing a course, a person is expected to secure a job. The process of securing a job is quite intricate. Many people ask how to close a job interview and leave an imprint on the interviewer and how to ensure that they will be regarded as the best candidates for the position they were interviewed for following the interview.

Firstly, one has to apply for the job, whether remotely or physically, and then a CV is required to be submitted alongside a cover letter. Nowadays, you can use one of the many CV editing services that are affordable and reliable to get your CV and cover letter done. After submitting your application and showing your qualifications, you must be interviewed. This can be very challenging as it requires you to articulate why you are the best candidate. Sealing an interview is crucial since it is your only chance to establish a good first impression and keep it.

These are some simple tips to help you close any interview you go for and leave an enduring imprint on your interview. They go home without any scepticism about your skills, qualities and overall ability to take whatever position you are being interviewed for.

In-depth investigation of the job and organisation

Your primary duty is to learn about the job details and corporate philosophy. You should be aware of the company’s operating procedures and ensure that you are aware of the company’s goals. This will equip you to properly answer questions like “why should you be employed in our company”, “what are your goals if employed for the job”, etc.—knowing how the company’s plans and operational procedures can aid you in avoiding comments which may affect your chances of closing an interview.

Be Polite and Courteous

Theodore Roosevelt, America’s 26th president, said, “Politeness is a sign of dignity, not subservience”. Thus, when going for an interview, be polite to your interviewer. Make sure you extend small courtesies like greet and a smile, only take a seat when offered one.

Also, you have to dress sharp, neatly and be dapper, do not overdo it, though. Wear colours that agree and be light on your accessories.

Make your skills conspicuous in a modest way.

Your unique selling points should be your strong suit. It is what you have to offer that other applicants lack. Thus making them obvious but not too obvious that you come off as arrogant. Steer the conversation around your strong, unique points.

For example, when asked if you can handle a particular mental task, you could respond by saying.

“Well, I can handle mental pressure, and that’s easy for me because I play chess and involve myself with mental tasks daily, which has built my mental endurance.”

You’ve demonstrated that you use your strong skills daily by replying in this manner. Making it something you enjoy doing and have put effort into perfecting.

Make sure that your passion for the job is noticeable

Every employer wants to hire someone passionate about the job. As Steve Jobs once said, “love what you do and do what you love” be intentional about why you want to work the job. You could do that in many ways, easily by saying

“I enjoy doing [task] as it allows me to expand.”

“It offers me an opportunity to make a difference/impact.”

Now one thing you do not want to come off as is desperate or a sucker. That would make the interviewer take you less seriously and be passionate but not desperate.

Ask questions

Many newbies overlook the opportunity to throw questions. Still, inquiries allow you to demonstrate to the interviewer that you have done your homework and are a proactive individual and how genuinely interested you are in the position. If you want to leave an impression, you surely will not achieve it with the general ‘no, thank you, that’s roughly everything’ try questions like

“How do you maintain such a nurturing environment for your staff team?”

“I have noticed [organisation name] is a local competitor of yours. How do you outsell them.’

“Is my role limited to what is on the job description, or will it be demanded of me to handle other tasks outside my skill set?”

Such a question allows your interviewer to spill some important facts that can be advantageous to close the job.

Closing statement

Closing statements in an interview are essential as they are what you leave the interviewer with. Make sure your final words are good, conclusive and impressive. It should be such that the interviewer or interviewers will have to ponder upon them afterwards. When closing, makes sure you show that you are interested, state your skills again and don’t be bland and redundant while at it. Make sure that your summary covers all that you have discussed to help make a permanent impact on the interviewer’s memory and end on a polite note.

Post-interview protocol

A simple thank you email can go a long way toward distinguishing yourself. According to various surveys, one-fifth of hiring managers claimed they passed on a candidate because they did not receive a thank you note or any note following the interview. Even though this is not compulsory, it sets you aside from other applicants and presents you courteous and diplomatic.

Conclusion

There are many tips to follow to close a job interview and leave an impression. Some include asking if they would like any more information, asking about the organisation or company’s expectations from you, inquiring about the next steps, etc. These tips are not ideal but, if well implemented, are sure to yield worthwhile results. Some personal things to note are our physical appearance, confidence, and good command of language (mostly English). Also, do not be in a rush to provide an answer if you are not clear on it.

Now go on and close that job interview and make an impression on your interviewers.