A RENOWNED Edinburgh hotel has announced St Columba’s Hospice Care as its chosen charity of the year.

InterContinental Edinburgh The George made the announcement as its partnership with the charity – which provides hospice services around Edinburgh and the Lothians – begins today.

Chosen by hotel staff, the year-long partnership will raise funds for the charity with the introduction of new ‘invisible’ items on the menu at the hotel’s food and beverage outlets.

Guests at the Printing Press Bar & Kitchen will be able to add invisible chips to their bill for £5, while visitors at Burr & Co will be able to add an invisible coffee to their order for £3, with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

Amanda Southey of St Columba’s Hospice Care (L) alongside Stephanie Lee of InterContinental Edinburgh The George.

Guests visiting for corporate and business events will also have the option to add £5 to their package, which could pay an invisible coffee break for a nurse.

This support will help the independent charity’s efforts to provide palliative and end-of-life care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families, across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

St Columba’s Hospice Care provides free hospice care through dedicated support in homes and local communities, a state-of-the-art hospice in Scotland’s capital city, as well as working with partners on education and further research.

Amanda Southey, Corporate Development Manager, St Columba’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be chosen as InterContinental Edinburgh The George’s Charity of the Year.

“We rely on the generosity of our supporters to continue providing our vital services to patients and their families – so this partnership is really important.

“We’re excited to see what the year brings, not just in terms of fundraising, but the awareness this will help bring St Columba’s Hospice Care as we aim to deliver the best possible care and support to all the families across Edinburgh and the Lothians that need us.”

Stephanie Lee, Director of Sales, InterContinental Edinburgh The George, said: “We are so proud to partner with St Columba’s Hospice Care, a charity chosen by our staff because many have known the incredible services offered by the hospice and its team.

“Knowing that the funds raised will be used to reach more families gives us great motivation to raise as much money as we can, and we are proud to support such a deserving local cause.”