Features of BTC dice

Believe it or not, online casinos today allow you to play with bitcoins for almost any game that used to use the only traditional currency. The availability of bitcoin games can vary greatly from site to site, but most well-known sites offer games like slot machines, video poker, and of course table games like blackjack.

Image: Brett Jordan on Unsplash

If you like other types of gambling, you can often find sites that offer sports betting, bingo, and other special games that can also be played with bitcoins. Frankly, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a place with your favorite bitcoin gambling games, but below we have prepared specific instructions for you on the games that will help you move in the right direction if you are interested in any particular game.

How to count throws in BTC dice

The first 6 sections of the table in trx dice are fields with ones, twos, threes, and so on, all the way up to sixes. There are 3 attempts to fill each section. Each time the player chooses which section he will fill. For example, if the first shot rolled 5, 5, 3, 2, 1 – he can try to fill the fifth section, set aside the fives, and roll the remaining 3 dice, trying to get more fives. But he can also start over: for example, if he gets two (or three) sixes on his second roll, the player can leave them behind, pick up the previously deferred fives and try to get more sixes to fill section 6.

But there will only be three attempts per section in any case, and after three rolls the result must be entered in some box. Points are counted by the total number of numbers rolled. For example, if in column 4 you managed to roll a 4 twice, it will give 8 points. If a player totals 63 points or more in 6 sections, he gets a bonus of 35 points. There are also alternative ways to count points in this round, you can find them online.

The popularity of BTC in gambling

Although a wide variety of cryptocurrencies are used today, bitcoins remain the most popular they are accepted by online casinos more often than other cryptocurrencies. That being said, this is not to say that it is a universally accepted method of payment. Many gambling sites use this payment method, but many sites still do not accept bitcoins. If a site does not say that it accepts bitcoins, then that means it is not allowed to gamble with that cryptocurrency at this time.

One of the great features of this type of deposit is that it can be used from almost any location. Since it is a decentralized system, it does not operate from any specific country, this network covers the entire world, and anyone who wants to use it just needs to get a wallet. Even if you are in a jurisdiction where few banking options work, you can always rely on this option no matter where you live.

Conclusion

To sum up, it is worth noting that BTC dice will be the most promising way to earn extra money. Of course, you should only choose the best casino games available on various online platforms. Nevertheless, there are many other games that you can try to satisfy the fun of online gaming. gaming for real money.