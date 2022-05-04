How To Get Your Kids Into Sport: Three Crucial Steps

Any parent will tell you that it can be an uphill battle when it comes to tearing your kids’ attention away from their devices. No one likes to sound like a broken record, but it can be so difficult to convince them to get outside and do some exercise. We all know that fresh air and regular exercise is so important to our physical and mental health. And let’s face it, we could all do with getting a bit more of both of those things ourselves. With the summer weather on the way, here are a few tips to help you get your kids into sport.

Photo by Kylie Osullivan on Unsplash

Find Their Passion

The most important place to start is by appealing to their interests. We all remember what it was like as kids when our parents would try and force one of their own passions on us. There is nothing more tedious and boring than a parent trying to convince us that something we could not care less about is fun and important. Talk to your child about what sports they are into and what they would like to learn more about, and go from there.

Make It Fun For The Whole Family

On a similar note, it is important to remember that the quickest way to drain all the appeal out of an activity that is good for kids is by making it something that they have to do. You need to find a way to make it fun. Think about ways that you can make it a little special, such as going to see a game in person to show them how much of a difference the atmosphere of a crowd makes. You could also think about treating them to a gift that is really going to stand out. Vintage football shirts, for example, are the perfect retro gift for all ages, and you may want to pick one up for yourself.

Get Involved

While you do not want to be overbearing, if you want to show your child how important and how much fun, playing sport can be, then you should think about how you can get involved yourself. If you want your kid to play football for their school team, make sure that you show up to matches and learn about their team and competitors. If your child enjoys an outdoor sport like running or cycling, then why not dust off your trainers and join them on their trails (if they will let you!). Exercise is so important for our heart health as we get older, so it is definitely a good idea to set an example. With sports like swimming, you need to remember that there may be some nerves there about learning. Try to avoid putting too much pressure on them, but make sure that you are there for their achievements and their failures. Getting your child into a sport is always going to be a fine balance but showing them that you are there for them no matter what is always going to be crucial.