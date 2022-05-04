SCOTS shopkeepers have raised concerns about the suggestion of outlawing in-store displays in a response to a Scottish Government consultation.

The Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) says a ban on the display of vapes in Scotland’s shops would be “irrational and hit disadvantaged communities hardest”.

The convenience store trade organisation has highlighted its objections about any such move in an official response to a Scottish Government consultation on the advertising and promotion of vaping products.

Measures proposed to tighten rules include a move that would outlaw in-store promotional displays of vapes and associated products.

SGF Head of Public Affaird Dr John Lee says it is “not rational” to restrict the display of vaping products.

SGF argues that the potential new policy would not just hit their members’ businesses hard, but hamper the drive to make Scotland smoke-free by 2034.

In its response, SGF Head of Public Affairs Dr John Lee wrote: “This consultation has been launched against a backdrop of concerns from a wide variety of stakeholders that Scotland – as with the rest of the UK – will not meet the aspiration of a tobacco-free generation by 2034.

“Indeed, Cancer Research UK has warned that this target could be missed by as much as 16 years if current trends continue, with the gap being wider in more disadvantaged communities.

“Within this context it is simply not rational for the Scottish Government to consider restricting what is essentially a consumer-driven market for vaping products.”

Throughout the consultation period, SGF highlighted its concerns that to essentially remove vaping products from public view would effectively hide a less harmful alternative to smoking and proven way of helping people quit cigarettes.

Setting out the importance of the promotion of vapes in supporting the drive to make Scotland tobacco-free, SGF states in its official response: “Advertising and promotion of vaping products can be seen as anti-smoking advertising.”

The trade body also highlighted Cancer Research UK projections which suggest the richest fifth of the country’s population could be smoke-free by 2034, but that the poorest fifth will not cross the 10% mark by 2050.

It added: “It is widely recognised that smoking disproportionately impacts on people living in Scotland’s more disadvantaged communities and that essentially smoking is an issue of health inequality.

“Given the widespread acceptance of this among policymakers it seems to make no sense to restrict the market for vaping products.

“Doing so will simply close off access to highly-effective cessation/transition devices and will simply perpetuate these long-standing and seemingly intractable health inequalities.”

While SGF members sell both cigarettes and e-cigarettes, they say they are “committed to playing their part in improving health outcomes by reducing tobacco sales and replacing them with sales of vapour products”.