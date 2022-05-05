Scots book festival opening weekend to feature range of famous faces

A SCOTS book festival is set to play host to a range of famous faces in its upcoming opening weekend.

Glasgow’s Aye Write book festival starts tomorrow (May 6th), kicking off the programme running across the next three weekends.

Aye Write is produced by Glasgow Life, a charity which delivers culture and sport in the city with the aim of strengthening engagement with books and reading to increase visits to Glasgow Life Libraries.

Amongst the first to grace the stage of the Mitchell Library is Annie Macmanus – better known as Annie Mac – the former Radio 1 DJ turned writer, with her novel Mother Mother.

DJ and author Annie Mac is one of the big names appearing at the event. (C) Stephanie Sian Smith

Another familiar voice from radio, LBC’s James O’Brien, bestselling author of How Not to be Wrong will also be one of the first on stage.

Annie Mac said: “It’s a total dream to be in Glasgow doing a literary event with a live audience after so long.

“Writing is a solitary process; there’s no feeling like sharing reading and writing experiences with others face to face.”

The weekend continues with appearances from Glasgow-born Primal Scream front man Bobby Gillespie, acclaimed screenwriter of Succession and Veep Georgia Pritchett and evolutionary biologist and author Richard Dawkins.

Veteran fiction writer Bernard MacLaverty and key public faces of the pandemic, such as Professor Devi Sridhar and Jason Leitch will also appear at the event.

Next weekend (Thurs 12th-Sun 15th) sees Aye Write welcoming Chris Tarrant on his 50 years in showbuz and newscaster turned author and screenwriter John McKay on the journey from the page to the screen, as well as many others.

Tickets are available to book online at Aye Write or can be purchased on the day from the box office at the Mitchell Library, which is open throughout the book festival.

Aye Write will this year be held predominantly in person at the Mitchell Library, but will also be based across other city venues, including Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Aye Write programmer, Bob McDevitt, said: “The stage is set and we’re raring to go!

“Let’s get back to what we love doing: talking about the books we love; discovering new gems; and sharing our bookish passions.”

The festivals are supported by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland, the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across Scotland.