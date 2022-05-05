A THREE bedroom property has gone on the market in London for £425,000 – but buyers will have a huge renovation project ahead of them.

The semi-detached home in Hornchurch, east London, is full of mould and in dire need of a revamp.

Images show the kitchen in a state of disrepair and covered in a variety of stains across the cupboards, walls and floor.

The kitchen has been left in a state of disrepair. Credit: Hunters

Cobwebs cover the oven area in a room full of dirt.

Dust and filth cover a large reception room which features a gas fire and white netted curtains with black mould growing up from the edges.

Brown filth covers the window area, radiator and flooring of the bathroom which is in dire need of a full refit.

A large hole can be seen above the shower area on the ceiling that looks like it has experienced problems with damp in the past.

The wallpaper has begun to peel off the walls of the dining room. Credit: Hunters

Large bedrooms offer ample opportunity if given a little TLC.

One of the rooms remains bare apart from three dated posters, one of Portuguese footballer Daniel da Cruz Carvalho.

Estate agents Hunters listed the property at a guide price of £425,000 on Friday.

They said: “We are pleased to offer for sale this semi detached house which is in need of modernising and is situated in Hornchurch.

“The property benefits from; lounge, dining room, kitchen and ground floor bathroom.

“To the first floor are three bedrooms, externally to the front of the property has off road parking for one car.

“To the rear is a garden that has not yet been inspected.

“This property would suit investors or someone who is looking at a blank canvas for a project, Romford mainline station is 0.4 miles.”

The property caught the attention of house-browsers on an online property website.

One said: “The estate agent constantly mentioning the ‘paper walls/tiles/fitted carpet/laminate flooring’ to avoid mentioning the missing ceiling and the state of other rooms etc.”

Another wrote: “Very sad to think that someone was living like this.”

A third added: “At a guess, that house hasn’t been lived in for years.

“There’s been a big leak, and hence the house has deteriorated to the present condition. At least, I very much hope so.”

The average house price in Hornchurch last year was £453,412, according to property website Rightmove.