Precision Medicine Scotland Innovation Centre (PMS-IC), the national centre for accelerating the advancement and adoption of precision medicine within NHS Scotland, has strengthened its business development team with the appointment of Dr Maree Devine as business development manager.

Maree brings a wealth of scientific and business experience to the role and will support PMS-IC’s mission to enable industry, academia, and the NHS to collaborate, leveraging Scotland’s expertise, data assets and delivery infrastructure to accelerate the real world adoption of Precision Medicine.

She joins PMS-IC from the Social AI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Social Intelligence, where she managed industry-research collaboration. With over 25 years’ experience working across academic and private organisations, PMS-IC will benefit from Maree’s extensive network and in-depth knowledge of the health and technology sectors to grow their collaborative eco-system to accelerate the advancement and adoption of Precision Medicine. Maree will be working with the recently appointed Head of Business Development, Georgina Marczak and alongside the project management team.

Maree Devine said: “It is clear to me that Precision Medicine Scotland’s work has the ability to transform lives. I am originally from the Glasgow area, and this is a fantastic opportunity to return to the place where I completed my undergraduate and masters degree, to help PMS-IC create the ecosystem for precision medicine to flourish in Scotland and beyond.

“I am excited to be part of a team enabling cutting edge medicine progression and to foster collaborations which help the innovation centre support an even wider network. So that, precision medicine can provide better outcomes for patients and help the NHS reduce treatment costs.”

Georgina Marczak, head of business development, said: “We are really pleased to bring Maree onboard. Her experience of working with numerous partners and stakeholders and finding solutions is essential to this role, because we require a business development professional who can navigate the complex healthcare environment and create new tangible connections.

“PMS-IC is Scotland’s precision medicine hub, and whilst we already work closely with industry, academia and the NHS we are keen to facilitate new collaborations across the health and care system.”

James Ley has also joined PMS-IC as PR and marketing manager. His appointment will give the precision medicine team additional communications expertise at a time of increased interest and activity in personalised medicine. James has a wealth of experience in health sector communications. He has contributed to the digital transformation of NHS Scotland for over five years and has been credited with writing the NHS National Services Scotland social media strategy. As communications lead, he has run high profile campaigns, including the launch of innovative products and services like the SCOTCAP colon capsule endoscopy service.

James Ley said, “I’m excited to join the team and to have the opportunity to communicate the ground-breaking projects we’re involved in. PMS-IC innovations have the power to improve the health and wellbeing of people in Scotland and beyond.”

Precision Medicine Scotland announced in December that it had appointed Georgina Marczak as head of Business Development.

PMS-IC was formed by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) in 2013 and since its inception, the Scotland-wide hub has been working with industry, academia, health charities, the NHS and government to collaborate to tackle the significant healthcare challenges that society faces. Its key projects cover conditions such as: Ovarian Cancer, MS, Oesophageal Cancer, COPD, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pancreatic Cancer. PMS-IC also delivers large scale collaborative informatics programmes with its industrial partners.