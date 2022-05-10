As it continues to grow and make inroads into new markets, relentlessly innovative security sector specialist Safer Security Group is further strengthening its business acquisition expertise with the appointment of a highly experienced marketing professional.

The Paisley-based tech disruptor has acquired the services of Kevin Moreland as its new Head of Marketing as it pursues its strategy of building on its successful Scottish business with a drive into the rest of the UK and Europe.

Moreland, who joins Safer Security Group from Stewart Milne Homes and has more than 20 years’ experience in national and international markets, will develop a focused strategy at Safer Security Group, which includes the Safer Scotland business, to enhance its perception in the marketplace as the innovative expert security specialist.

He will draw on his impressive track record in the full range of marketing, social media, advertising and branding skill sets to develop campaigns and create data-driven insights to crystallise core business objectives.

Working alongside Safer Security Group founder Ryan Clark and Managing Director Phil Bunting, Moreland will be a key member of the expert team as it pushes towards its target of £10 million turnover supported by suites of new products.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining a dynamic security company which has a clear strategic vision and which aligns so closely with my focus on business development driven by rapid 24/7 response, quality, integrity and products which people want and need.

“Understanding digital marketing and being aware of the huge potential in a data-driven economy are key to business success and I have been very impressed by the way Ryan has embraced every opportunity to accelerate growth.

“As a trusted operator, Safer Security Group is on a journey into new markets in sectors such as roads and highways, void property protection, property management services and utility infrastructure protection, and I am pleased to be able to be part of that journey.”

As well as his success with Stewart Milne, Moreland has worked for a number of businesses and organisations, including Shetland Islands Council, as well as starting up and running his own marketing business.

Ryan Clark said: “It is a great boost to the whole team to have been able to attract a marketing professional of Kevin’s undoubted calibre. He has proved himself time and again in demanding and competitive marketplaces and brings with him a wealth of experience.

“Safer Security Group is really going places now and we have a great story to tell. Kevin will be a major asset and will be invaluable in aligning our marketing strategy with the company’s long-term vision.”

Safer Security Group is accredited with the Security Industry Authority and has been employed on hundreds of flagship projects for construction, civil engineering, and corporate clients across the UK. It also provides security guards, key holding and other security services.