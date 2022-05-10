A WEDDING videographer captured the moment a best man dropped the bride’s ring down a vent just moments before the couple exchanged vows.

Eddie Christie, 31, was marrying his fiancée Susan Read, 30, on the Isle of Wight last month when the blunder happened.

Video shows Eddie standing at the end of the altar with his sister and best man Billie Christie by his side.

Billie, 28, manages to take the groom’s ring out of the box and hands it across to the priest successfully.

She is then handed Susan’s ring on a white cushion and begins to unwrap the ribbon holding the piece to the pillow.

But within seconds the bridal party and priest are shown looking to the floor as Billie accidently drops it – down the church grate.

Groom Eddie looks stunned as Billie appears to get red faced over the blunder.

Eddie was aghast at Billie dropping the ring down the grate. Credit: Captured Videography

While bride Susan laughs at the wedding mishap and smiles at Eddie reassuringly.

A photographer stepped in shortly after the clip ended and spent ten minutes removing the grate to retrieve the ring.

The couple from Newport, Isle of Wight were then able to continue with the ceremony shortly after and left the church with both rings securely on their fingers.

Speaking today, newlywed Eddie said: “We got married in a lovely church.

“When the pillow got handed to the best man, the ring fell out and went down the grate.

“I just saw it drop and heard the ‘tink’ and my mouth was wide open, I couldn’t believe it.

“After that had happened it was a bit awkward and nobody knew what to do.

“The photographer took the grate off and rummaged around for what felt like forever but thankfully they managed to find it.”

Videographer Grace Bail, 23, said: “I had actually been looking down at these air vent grates on the floor thinking ‘gosh that is right underneath where the rings will be passed’.

“The best man Billie dropped the bride’s wedding ring down the vent and everyone just stood in shock for a while kind of laughing.

“The groom Eddie had the best reaction I think, his face was a picture.

“It was only underground for about 10 minutes as the photographer lifted the grate up and dug around in years worth of dust and spiders until he found the ring and the ceremony resumed.”

She shared the video on TikTok where it has received over 31,000 views.

One viewer said: “The priest was speechless.”

Another wrote: “Who put a bloody vent there anyway?”

A third added: “She had just one job.”