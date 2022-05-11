Scots property developer reveals “most sustainable development yet”

A SCOTS property developer has revealed its new development, which it is calling its “most sustainable yet”.

Kinross-based Webster Homes has announced its soon to be new development, the third it has launched to market.

Subject to planning approval, Webster Homes is to build three family homes at Wester Balgedie, just over four miles from Kinross.

The company says that these properties, with air source heat pumps and solar panels, will meet a gold standard in sustainability.

The company is planning three family homes at Wester Balgedie, just over four miles from Kinross.

In terms of specification, Webster Homes says the properties at Wester Balgedie will contain a “rollcall of top suppliers” combining for a 21st century country home.

This includes fitted kitchens with built in appliances, together with SONOS who will provide a state of the art surround sound system throughout each home.

Each property has solid oak doors, skirtings, and facings, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating, luxury bathrooms and en-suites, and is complete with a choice of quality flooring.

Having sold its first development at Gairneybank, Kinross, Webster Homes has gone on to experience a similar demand at The Paddocks, Powmill, a development of steading style homes, together with two detached farmhouse style homes.

Managing Director Daniel Webster said: “We are delighted to announce that this new development is coming soon, subject to a successful planning application.

“We are continuing with our unique selling point of choosing the very best rural locations at which to build.

“We create exclusive hamlets of superbly finished homes, on large plots, that are perfectly in tune with their surroundings.

“With a background in craftsmanship and private housebuilding, we use the very latest techniques to create energy efficient properties that offer the occupants lower running costs.”

Daniel added: “Subject to build schedule, we offer our buyers the opportunity to put their own stamp onto their properties at a very early stage, incorporating extras such as log burning stoves, sunrooms, and layout changes.”