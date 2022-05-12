International Beverage announces two key appointments to Scottish team

SPIRITS producer International Beverage has today (12th May) announced two key appointments to its Scottish team, as the business gears up to deliver ambitious global growth plans across its award-winning portfolio.

Following the retirement of long-standing Speyburn Distillery Manager Bobby Anderson in April, former William Grant Distilleries Process Leader Euan Henderson has been confirmed as his successor.

Having started his career at Edradour Distillery and Allied Distillers, Euan went on to work for Chivas Brothers at Aberlour, Tormore, Glenallachie, The Glenlivet and others in a variety of operational roles, before moving to William Grant to work at their Balvenie, Kininvie and Glenfiddich Distilleries.

Sean Priestly

The business was also bolstered earlier this year with the arrival of Sean Priestly as Group Distilleries Manager. His remit is to oversee operations at the company’s five distilleries, which produce Old Pulteney, Speyburn, Balblair and anCnoc single malt whiskies, Hankey Bannister blended whisky and Caorunn Gin.

With a background in pharmaceuticals and 10 years’ experience at Diageo under his belt working in distilling and the malts team at Clynelish, Lagavulin and Caol Ila Distilleries, Sean is focusing on growth, people and sustainability in his new role.

He commented: ‘In my first few months with International Beverage I’ve been so impressed with the quality of their spirits, and also how ahead they are in terms of sustainability – a field in which they’re well on their way to being leaders in the sector. It’s very exciting to be part of business that doesn’t just talk, and isn’t afraid to innovate and take proper action to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, particularly at a time when consumers are looking for products made with the minimum impact on the environment.

‘International Beverage also understands the value of people, and in doing things with passion and authenticity to make great products and brands. It’s a real privilege to be working with their team of talented and committed distillery managers to achieve some exciting plans together.

International Beverage is also boosting its flourishing graduate and apprentice programme with an additional four roles currently being filled across its distilleries and at its Airdrie headquarters.

International Beverage Holdings Ltd was established in 2006 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thaibev.

The company operates as its international business arm, specialising in the development of premium local spirits for the global market.