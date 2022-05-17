Six disruptive passengers removed from flight packed with Rangers fans

SIX disruptive passengers were removed from a Ryanair flight to Portugal that was packed with Rangers fans.

One person was escorted from the 16.25 flight from Manchester to Faro yesterday before the flight had even left the airport.

The pilot was then forced to divert the plane and land in Nantes in France an hour after take-off to hand a further five disruptive passengers over to police.

French police escorted the unruly travellers off the plane and flew off to Faro with the remaining passengers.

The Rangers fan was escorted from the plane into police custody.

Footage shows a man wearing a Rangers top and a sombrero being escorted from his seat on the Ryanair flight.

The disorderly hooligan is shown walking down the aisle while passengers laugh.

He is then shown pleading with police on the runway to allow him back on the flight.

The officer does not seem to be paying much attention to his futile pleas.

Putting his hands on his head in defeat, the heartbroken fan turns away in anguish looking back towards the plane.

Other passengers that were also ejected are shown standing nearby.

An image then shows the same fan, wearing a blue retro Rangers top, being taken away in handcuffs by a French police officer.

The video was shared on Twitter yesterday, captioned: “Most entertaining flight in a long time, one person kicked off before we had even set off.

The yob took photos on the train to Manchester Airport.

“Now we have diverted to Nantes to chuck another one off.

“Oh and another off for a medical emergency.

“Well done @Ryanair.”

The video has attracted more than 220,000 views and hundreds of comments.

One person said: “Ten gallon hat on a two pint head.”

Another wrote: “I take it this guy didn’t watch Souness’ video warning them all to be on their best behaviour.”

A third added: “Another Wreck it Ralph papped off.”

While one person commented: “He’s so staunch he kept his sombrero on.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair today said: “A small number of disruptive passengers were removed from this Manchester to Faro flight.

“One passenger was removed prior to departure, and following a diversion to Nantes, a further FIVE disruptive passengers were removed and met by police on arrival.

“Separately, another passenger who required medical attention onboard quickly recovered, did not require further medical attention, and continued to Faro.

The disruptive fan posed for a picture at Manchester Airport.

“Following a short delay of approx. 1hr15mins in Nantes, this flight continued to Faro where it landed safely at 22:04.

“Ryanair apologises sincerely to passengers for the inconvenience caused by this delay.”

The FR9130 flight from Manchester to Faro was due to take off at 16:25 and land at 19:05.

However, following delays, passengers didn’t arrive at their destination until 22: 04.