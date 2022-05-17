A THREE bedroom house with a garden has gone on the market at a bargain price of £30,000 – but buyers will have to live on one of the UK’s most dangerous estates.

The terraced property on Princes Crescent in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, sits alongside several homes that have been boarded up after being firebombed.

Frustrated locals have spoken out previously about the estate being ruled by drug barons and gang members as young as nine-years-old.

The homes are boarded up after being fire damaged. Credit: Auction Agent

Many of the houses on the street are alleged to have been firebombed by thugs in retaliation to owners and tenants allegedly ‘grassing’ on them.

Unlike many of the other houses on the street, the windows on the property still appear intact and are not boarded up.

Images of the interior show a large open plan area, measuring 22 ft x 16 ft, which once featured a living and kitchen area.

A small bathroom consisting of just a toilet sits just off the main living space.

The property has a massive downstairs area that requires work. Credit: Auction Agent

Three empty bedrooms which have been stripped to the wooden floorboards are located upstairs.

A small front and back garden offer space for potential buyers to enjoy the summer weather.

The property was originally listed as a rental but has now been taken over by auctioneers, Auction Agent, who listed the house at a guide price of £30,000-£40,000.

They said: “A mid terraced property comprising three bedrooms, open plan living area and bathroom.

“The property is well placed for access to the A1 and M18, with a good selection of shops nearby.”

Images of Princes Crescent show homes left boarded up and brick walls toppled over with several properties featuring charred wooden boards in windows.

Earlier this month, locals revealed how they felt unsafe in the area and said “kids terrorise the place”.

Social media users were quick to comment on the property after spotting it online.

One said: “Edlington is just overrun by crime and people just smashing up or setting fire to cars just because they can.”

Another wrote: “Jeez, the street looks like it has been bombed.”

A third added: “Located in leafy Edlington, this is a chance to stamp your own style on this sizable renovation property.”

A fourth commented: “Bathroom might need freshened up a little but plenty of original features.”

While another person added: “Nothing says home sweet home quite like an industrial rolling steel shutter.”

Doncaster has reportedly recorded a 50% higher rate of crime than the national average.