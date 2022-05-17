A VILE care home nurse has been struck off after “dragging” a younger colleague into a room and trying to grope her.

John Davies was removed from the nursing register last week after being found to have “engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour” towards the junior colleague.

While employed as a manager at Finch Manor Care Home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, in 2017, Davies asked the woman, “Do you like to be used and abused?”.

John Davies was struck off after trying to grope a female colleague. Credit: Google Maps

He also made further disgusting comments including telling her he was “horny” and that he “undressed” her with his eyes.

On another occasion, Davies “dragged” the woman into a room and tried to touch her breasts and bottom.

The woman revealed how he grabbed her by the hips and gyrated against her after finding her bent forwards in a patient’s room tidying up.

The creepy nurse was also found to have entered a lounge where residents were and bizarrely shouted, “I have a big d**k”.

Davies told the younger colleague that she would lose her job if she reported any of the incidents to her boss as he was best friends with her.

Following a four day hearing into his conduct, The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) decided to remove Davies from the register.

The female colleague, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the panel: “When you go to work in a nursing environment, you don’t expect to get hounded, but over time I was very taken aback by the incidents.

“John used to make comments like ‘do you like to be used and abused?’.

“Once I had a green shirt on and he said ‘I want your t-shirt lifted and you into that room to look at your tits’. I was quite horrified.

“He used to make jokes about his manhood saying things like ‘I’m feeling horny today.’

“On another occasion I was waiting for a resident to finish using the toilet.

“John was with me, he pushed me up against the door and tried to kiss me and grabbed my breast. I told him no, another carer tried to enter the room and he let me go.

“I remember once, I was assisting a resident one day in Room 52 in the afternoon, the patient needed her leg dressed.

“John came in the room and asked, ‘what’s the problem?’.

“The resident was on the toilet, and I went to go outside but John shut the door and got me up against the wall, he tried to grope me. He was trying to grab my chest.

“I put my arms in front of me so he couldn’t touch me.

“John knew I didn’t want him to touch me.

“I never gave him any inkling that I wanted him to touch me. One of the carers tried to open the door but she couldn’t get in.”

Davies had started working at the care home in June 2017, when the incidents started, until he was sacked in December that year.

The victim was interviewed by police regarding the allegations; however, the panel gave no further details about the outcome.

On making their decision to remove Davies, the NMC panel said: “The panel determined that Davies’ actions had brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute.

“It considered that Davies’ colleagues should have expected to be able to attend work without feeling ‘hounded’ and being exposed to serious sexual misconduct.

“Members of the public would find it difficult to place their trust in a nurse who had displayed sexually inappropriate and intimidating behaviour, made sexual comments to a colleague, and had not acted with integrity.

“The panel was satisfied that Davies’ fitness to practise as a registered nurse is currently impaired.

“The panel considered that Davies’ appalling actions were sufficiently serious that they are fundamentally incompatible with him remaining on the register.”

Vulnerable residents at Finch Manor witnessed instances of Davies’ misconduct.

The NMC found that Davies had “failed in his duty to provide safe and effective care” to residents.

The panel also imposed an interim suspension order for a period of 18 months.