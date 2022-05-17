Workflo solutions appoint new managed service specialist

WORKFLO Solutions, the outsourced managed services company, has appointed Justin McGuigan as managed service specialist.

McGuigan will support current and new business opportunities across Workflo’s managed print, telephony and document digitisation portfolios.

McGuigan joins Workflo Solutions from the national managed print specialist Agilico, which had absorbed his original employer the office equipment supplier, Leemic who McGuigan had been with for 10 years.

Justin McGuigan – Workflo Solution’s new managed service specialist.

McGuigan will introduce Workflo Solution’s raft of IT services including managed print services, cloud services and electronic document management products to new customers seeking tangible benefits, innovation and value-add based outsourced provision.

Additionally, as new, and emerging technologies help to shape and define the scope for outsourced IT provision, Justin’s skills will be invaluable to enhancing the customer experience.

Commenting on Justin’s appointment, Michael Field, managing director, Workflo Solutions, said:

“Due to the rapid growth of the business in the past year, we felt it was the right time to further build the team.

“Justin has a superb industry background and will be a pivotal part of our growth strategy, adding real value to the business.

Justin McGuigan added; “I’m looking forward to building on this success and becoming part of such a forward thinking and successful company whose values and beliefs align with mine.

“Under Michael’s guidance, Workflo Solutions has such a prominent name across the industry.

“It is well respected due to Michael’s drive and passion. This gives me such a good foundation on which to take Workflo Solutions to even greater heights.

“Unquestionably, my personal ambitions are recognised by Workflo, and I see that as key to a prosperous and long-term future with them.”