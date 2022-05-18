Glasgow set to host new event for Scottish tech industry

A BRAND new event aimed at the Scottish technology industry is coming to Glasgow later this year.

Set to emanate from the SEC on the 28th September, it will be first Scottish incarnation of the Digital DNA conferences.

Started in Belfast in 2013, the event is hoped to act as a hub of collaboration and innovation across tech, digital and creative sectors.

The busy schedule will be published in the coming months, but promises to boast keynote presentations, panel discussions, networking and marketplace exhibitions.

The tech event is coming to the SEC later this year.

With the line-up still under wraps too, Digital DNA have promised to deliver “some of the sector’s most exciting talent and major employers”.

Digital DNA CEO Simon Bailie said: “Glasgow has a long history of innovation and creativity and is ripe to become a thriving nerve centre for digital technology and start-ups.

“We know the tech sector has a central role to play in contributing to Scotland’s economic recovery after the pandemic and we have seen first-hand the impact creating environments where people can connect with a community can have on the future of the sector.”

After successful events both north and south of the border in Ireland, the group now have their sights set on expanding and have spoken of their “global ambitions”.

Glasgow City Council have put their weight behind the event, while the Scottish Government are also backing the tech meet-up.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “This Digital DNA conference in Glasgow will add to the growing sense of momentum building around our efforts to make Scotland one of Europe’s leading start-up nations, as part of our national strategy to transform the economy, scale up businesses and boost productivity.

“The Scottish Government is supporting this event through our Tech Ecosystem Fund. In the last year, the Fund has given money to more than 30 different projects, helping create the best possible environment for Scotland’s start-up founders to succeed.

Digital DNA hope to fly the flag for tech in Scotland.

Councillor Susan Aitken added: “Glasgow has a growing reputation as an international centre of innovation and creativity and is now home to one of the UK’s largest digital tech economies. And of course, we’re known the world over for our ability to successfully host the big event.”

In research published by trade body ScotlandIS three weeks ago, Scotland’s tech industry was found to be recovering well from the Covid-19 pandemic.

72% of companies polled experienced an increase in sales in 2021, following a drop of 44% in 2020.

Andrew Dobbie, Founder and CEO of Glasgow creative agency MadeBrave said: “The city is in a unique position to put itself at the beating heart of this forward-looking industry and capitalise on the talent and potential that’s waiting to be galvanised.”

Digital DNA Glasgow 2022 will be held at the SEC on Wednesday the 28th September, with free tickets available here.