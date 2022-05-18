SPANISH residents have been left fuming after a Rangers fan was filmed jumping into one of their famous ponds.

Curro Bono Borerro filmed the football supporter hopping onto one of the railings at Plaza de España in Seville yesterday afternoon before jumping into the water below.

Footage shows the middle-aged man, wearing an orange Rangers strip, approaching the stone barrier of the pond area with his hands in the air.

Someone can then be heard shouting “go”, while others egg him on to jump into the pond.

He stands on the railing for a few seconds before his friend pats him near his bum, prompting him to jump into the water.

Onlookers scream in delight as the man belly-flops into the murky water beneath.

Curro shared the video on Twitter yesterday while accusing Rangers fans of making a “mockery” of the city.

He wrote: “This afternoon we attended the trampoline jump in the Plaza de España.

“The great architectural project of the city was converted into an Olympic swimming pool.

“There are no millions of euros that justify this mockery of Seville.

“Let’s stop this.”

The fan took a run up to the barrier. Twitter/@BonoBorrer0

Referring to the Spanish architect who designed the landmark, he added: “Right now, Rangers fans have decided to quell the heat with a comforting swim in the Plaza de España.

“Seville is being trampled, insulted and prostituted.

“What would Anibal Gonzalez think?”

The video has gained over 50,000 views and hundreds of comments, mainly from outraged locals.

One said: “They burst out laughing because they don’t know what the Plaza de España means to Sevillians.

The fan climbed up onto the barrier getting ready to jump. Twitter/@BonoBorrer0

“It’s a lack of respect towards Sevilla, this only happens when you put together tourists and beer.

“I don’t see that surveillance or they haven’t done anything about it.

They tagged the local council in, adding: “@ayto_sevilla to take action.”

Another said: “Mockery like this is held and the police do nothing.

“The event is very good because it brings money, but if we want to do this type of event we have to be prepared in everything, not only in having beer barrels ready.”

A third tagged the major in, writing“They are going to destroy everything @Ayto_Sevilla @antoniomunozsev.

“Aren’t you ashamed of how much it cost to fix this?

“But don’t worry, Sevillians will pay for the damage.”

A fourth commented: “I’m freaking out, who controls this?”

Curro also shared an image of topless Rangers fans sitting at the Plaza de España.

He was angered that people were using the city’s “highest institution” to put alcohol on.

With a push from another fan, the man jumped into the water. Twitter/@BonoBorrer0

Plaza de España was built in 1928 and is considered to be a landmark example of Regionalism Architecture.

The build mixes elements of the Baroque Revival, Renaissance Revival and Moorish Revival styles of Spanish architecture.

From 2007 to 2010, the Seville City Council invested 9 million euros into the restoration of the Plaza de España.

It has featured in films including Lawrence of Arabia and Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.