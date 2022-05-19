A SHOCKING video shows Rangers fans dragging a fellow club supporter by the hair and punching her repeatedly in the middle of a busy road.

A shocked motorist was forced to stop in the middle of the road after the brawl spilled onto a street in Glasgow’s city centre last night.

He captured horrific footage showing the group of men and women gathering around a female Rangers fans just moments after the team lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The woman on the ground, wearing a blue Rangers top, is shown being kicked from various people in the group – many of who are also wearing the club’s colours.

Shocking video shows Rangers fans dragging fellow club supporter by hair and punching in face pic.twitter.com/wYZq5Vn8zv — Deadline News (@deadlinenews) May 19, 2022

At this point the brunette victim on the ground kicks back at her attackers as the fight continues.

Another woman, wearing a Rangers top with a union jack attached to her clothes, then grabs the woman by the hair and begins hammering down punches to her face.

A private taxi driver cruises past the incident and shouts, “Watch your f*****g back”, after getting dangerously close to the football fans.

The video then ends shortly after the fight is interrupted by a couple who stand in between the group.

The motorist who captured the footage, but wishes to remain anonymous, posted the clip onto Twitter last night, writing: “Glasgow city centre just now.”

One woman pulled the fan down to the ground by the hair.

The video has gained over 140,000 views and more than 350 comments from shocked viewers.

One said: “Heated, scary scenes.”

Someone wrote: “These big matches bring out some amount of losers honestly.”

A third commented: “And that’s why you can’t get nice things.”

A fourth added: “Weren’t they asked to behave?”

Rangers were beaten 5-4 on penalties last night by Eintracht Frankfurt after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

After dragging her by the hair she hit her the person in the face multiple times.

Aaron Ramsay missed the only penalty of the shootout, seeing his shot saved by the feet of Kevin Trapp.

Joe Aribo opened the scoring 57 minutes into the second half, but the game was levelled only 12 minutes later by Rafael Borre.

The person who filmed the footage declined to comment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are aware of reports of a disturbance on Jamaica Street near to Argyll Street on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”