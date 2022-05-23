The popularity of crypto casinos

In recent years, the interest in cryptocurrencies in society has weakened, then weakened, reaching a peak in 2017, when the price of bitcoin rose sharply.
However, in recent weeks, public opinion has turned again to cryptocurrencies as bitcoin rises again. As a result, online casinos with bitcoin slots are also becoming more popular, but you can also play for free.
The attractiveness of a casino with cryptocurrency
People have always been attracted to offers to “get rich quick”, and this is bitcoin for many, whose interest has been fueled. In fact, some of them have become very rich due to this phenomenon. And we can say that the same spirit from time immemorial attracts us to gambling: the opportunity to put everything at stake and potentially go with double the amount of money.
Digital currencies have been in circulation for a long time. Since they were invented, many people have become interested in the world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, over the past two years, exchanges such as Binance have registered a huge number of new accounts.
As cryptocurrencies became popular, various industries began to offer coins as a means of payment. Online betting is one of the industries that has widely adopted digital currencies as a deposit/withdrawal option. It's now easy to use any of the most common coins, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, for online casino betting.
Why cryptocurrency gambling is popular
- Security. One of the best features of cryptocurrency is that players get the opportunity to enjoy safe and reliable online gambling on casino sites. In most cases, you only need to specify the address of your wallet so that the funds can be sent to your account. Thus, unlike traditional casinos, where you have to provide bank account details, here you do not have to provide any private information to cash in your winnings.
- Anonymity. You can be confident in your privacy by playing with cryptocurrencies in online casinos. Unlike credit cards, your bitcoin wallet address will not contain any private information. In addition, your casino transactions will not be displayed at the end of the month, as is the case with bank statements.
- Decentralization. Cryptocurrencies use blockchain technology. This allows users to make transactions with each other without the need for a central authority, as in banks. Thus, it makes them convenient for players who do not want to go through the complex banking rules associated with creating an account and depositing/withdrawing funds. Cryptocurrency decentralization also allows users to easily track their transactions. This way, you don’t have to require monthly bank statements to keep track of all your casino expenses.
- Investment options. The price of cryptocurrency is unstable. It can be bad and good at the same time. If you are a gambler who likes to invest, you can keep coins when their value is low, sell when it is high, and make a profit. For example, at the time of writing, the price of BTC to the US dollar is 1BTC: $ 44,189, and in the middle of last month, it was about $ 35 thousand.