Symbolic tribute to take place for beloved University of Dundee employee

THE LIFE of a beloved University of Dundee staff members is to be celebrated by colleagues on Thursday.

Eddie Small, a Public Engagement Officer in the University’s School of Humanities, passed away in September 2020.

Known throughout the city as a playwright, creative writing tutor and historian, Small was also a popular face around the campus with staff and students.

In a touching tribute to his work and contribution to the city, a tree will be planted in small’s honour at the University of Dundee botanic gardens.

The touching tribute for Eddie Small will take place on Thursday.

Mayra Crowe, a Senior Lecturer in Dundee’s School of Humanities, said: “Eddie was known throughout the University and local literary circles as a kind, dedicated and optimistic person. He was hugely talented and an authority on Dundee and its history.

“Through his campaign work he championed the rights of disabled people in the local area. It was an enthusiasm he also brought to his work here at the University.

“While he will forever be associated for his work with the School of Humanities, he was able to work with staff across several disciplines.

“He is greatly missed on campus, and it is only fitting that we are able to afford him this tribute at our Botanic Garden.”

While being a respected historian, Small also spent a large amount of time actively championing greater awareness around disabilities.

He participated in the Hands of X project, an exhibition at Dundee’s V&A that sought to bring design and disability advocacy in an innovative way – a cause relevant to Small, as he himself wore a prosthetic hand.

His campaigning spanned other issues though, shown by his work alongside Crowe with the Good Life, Good Death, Good Grief.

The charity initiative promotes greater discussion about death and bereavement.

Crowe added: “Eddie and I used to talk about grief a lot.

“We often said that when we die, those we leave behind will mourn us, but it is important to talk about and remember the good times in life as well.

“Eddie had a great enjoyment of life and the tree that we are planting is very representative of that.

“Like grief, sometimes it will bloom and be prominent in our life, but at other times it will be less so, like a tree in winter. I’m sure he would approve of our tribute.”