U.K. Consumer Games Market Keeps on Growing

The last few years have shown a significant increase in the U.K. consumer games market. The value of this market is now more than £7 billion and will most likely continue to rise in the coming years. Traditional gaming as well as new types of gaming are contributing to this increase.

Over the last couple of years, the U.K consumer games market has been growing steadily. And the market keeps on growing according to the annual valuation report from the Association for U.K. Interactive Entertainment. The sector grew 30% from 2019 to 2020 – largely fuelled by the circumstances of the pandemic. From 2020 to 2021 the market grew another 2 per cent. This has put the U.K. Consumer Games Market to a value of £7.16 billion in 2021.

This of course is an indication of the increasing number of gamers in the U.K. This also made itself known in the number of game hardware sales. Sales of traditional video game consoles grew in 2021 but virtual reality hardware also drew attention with the increase in sales. The latter is a clear expression of the development of new gaming technologies that are really pushing the popularity of gaming forward.

Photo by Jeff Hardi on Unsplash

More people like to spend time gaming

So, more and more Brits like to spend their free time gaming. This is showing itself both in the increase of gaming-related sales, but also in the decline of sales in various categories relating to film, TV and soundtrack. People are to a large degree beginning to prefer interactive entertainment such as gaming. One of the most popular types of games is MMOs (short for massively multiplayer online). These are online games where you can play with many others in shared universes online.

But online games of all kinds are increasing in popularity. Real money games of different kinds are some of the most popular types of online games. Casino games have been steadily increasing for the last decade as more people have easy access to fast internet and newer technology. One of the popular sites is https://www.yggdrasilcasino.com/. Here’s a broad selection of games in many different categories and layouts.

Unsplash.com

Money and gaming

It’s not only online casino games that are popular in the real money category. Several new types of games that combine the element of winning money and gaming have emerged. One of them is the so-called Play-to-Earn games (NFT games). This is a new type of crypto-gaming that has exploded in popularity in no time. Experts are predicting that this type of gaming is going to take over a large portion of the market in the next five years.

Real money elements have also made their way into more traditional video games in the form of skins for example. This is creating new opportunities for players, but also new problems and legislative challenges that we’re going to have to address in the nearby future.