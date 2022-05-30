HILARIOUS images show a schoolgirl dressed up as vodka-swigging, chain-smoking Patsy Stone from Absolutely Fabulous for a school event.

Joanna Tansella was tasked with dressing her daughter Zara up in a 90s-inspired outfit at school on Tuesday to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

Each year at the Manchester school were asked to dress up as something or someone from one of six decades that the Queen has been on the throne.

Joanna came up with the brilliant idea to dress six-year-old Zara as Joanna Lumley’s iconic character, Patsy.

Zara posed hold her fake cigarette and fake vodka. (C). Joanna Tansella

Amazing images show Zara getting into character as she sports a fabulous beehive, large black sunglasses, red lipstick and dangly earrings.

Her t-shirt features a print of Patsy holding up a bottle of alcohol and reads: “In a world filled with Kardashians, be a Patsy.”

The youngster is also holding a makeshift bottle of ‘Patsy. Triple Distilled Vodka’ and a fake cigarette to complete the recognisable look.

Joanna shared the images on social media where they have been an instant hit amongst other parents.

She wrote: “When it’s 90s dress up at school and they said you can go as anyone.

“Patsy it is then from Ab Fab.”

More than 7,000 people liked the post which attracted over 600 comments.

Zara got into character with the amazing costume. (C). Joanna Tansella

One said: “Brilliant.

“I hope the school had a sense of humour.

“She looks great.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely Fabulous.

“I love her T-shirt too, I wish there were more Patsy’s the Kardashians.”

A third added: “I want to channel this kid’s vibe right now, she looks amazing.”

And a fourth commented: “The best.

“Absolutely brilliant, I hope she got the top prize.

“Definitely a winner.”

Speaking today, Joanna said: “My daughter’s primary school was doing decades through the years for the Queen’s Jubilee.

“She’s in year two and her year group was the 90s.

“We were able to dress up as anyone.

“As she’s only six she didn’t have a clue as to the 90s so I thought we’d go with a bang and chose Patsy.

“The response was amazing.”

Joanna and Zara. (C). Joanna Tansella

She added: “The reason we chose Patsy was to give people a good laugh and not take things too seriously.

“The parents thought it was amazing, especially as we’d literally just got back from Florida and her jet lag made her play the part even better.”

Absolutely Fabulous was a massive hit BBC sitcom in the 1990’s.

It followed the dysfunctional lives of Patsy and Edina Monsoon, played by Jennifer Saunders, as they drank, smoked and always got themselves involved in drama.

Joanna Lumley was nominated for a BAFTA four times for her role as Patsy Stone, winning in 1995.