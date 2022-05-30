Print Scotland appoints new Members to its Board

PRINT Scotland, the trade association and voice of Scotland’s graphic communication industry, has appointed two new members to its Board.

Susan Carr, sales director of Irvine-based CV Labels and Lex Kellett of CCL Design, were both welcomed by Print Scotland President, Susan Graham.

Mrs Carr said: “I am delighted to have joined the board of Print Scotland.

“With 21 years in the sector, I was conscious that the label printing sector was not represented on the Print Scotland board and was keen to address that.

Susan Carr is the sales director of Irvine-based CV Labels

“Our family-owned business has been active throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, producing labels for test kits.

“We deal with lots of pharmaceutical companies across the UK and our main area of growth is the market south of the border.

“My focus at Print Scotland will be in encouraging its already extensive efforts to attract apprentices into our industry.

“This is vital for our collective future and is the principal reason CV Labels joined some years ago.”

Mr Kellett, CCL Design’s worldwide director with responsibility for its global supply chain, said: “Like Susan, I thought the voice of the labelling sector was missing from Print Scotland and I am pleased that this has now been strengthened significantly.

“We joined Print Scotland because of its leading-edge approach to attracting young people into print.

“As to the future of Print Scotland, there are a great many positives which we need to develop further, and a gearing-up of our apprenticeship programme is key.

“I believe we have the right people on the Print Scotland board, and I hope we can continue improving our diversity.”

CCL Industries is the world’s largest label business and since CCL Design undertakes work for electronics and medical device customers, the business had a busy COVID-19 period when demand for laptops, network infrastructure and field hospitals soared.

Print Scotland President, Susan Graham said: “I am confident that Susan and Lex will make a significant contribution to Print Scotland.

“They are wholly dedicated to serving the best interests of our members in ensuring a bright and prosperous future for our industry.”

Print Scotland provides training for Modern Apprentices through the Scottish Training Scheme, which provides a grant from the Scottish Government to cover the cost of the training.

It also provides a range of Scottish Vocational Qualifications (SVQs) as well as Modern Apprenticeship (MA) certification.