Red Bull F1 car to lead the charge at Scots motoring event

SCOTLAND’S biggest new motoring event, the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic, has revealed Red Bull will appear at its Thirlestane Castle event next month.

Red Bull has been at the sharp end of the Formula 1 world for many years, helping Max Verstappen to the world title last year.

Visitors to the Sir Jackie Stewert Classic will be treated to the sight and sounds of a modern Formula 1 car running up the Thirlestane Castle sprint course.

Patrick Friesacher performs during Red Bull Showrun at Jeddah Corniche in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 12th, 2021. Photo by Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool.

Red Bull has agreed to show the Adrian Newey-designed RB8 car, that Australian star Mark Webber drove to victory on the streets of Monaco in 2012, at the two-day festival.

Webber had qualified the Red Bull on car pole and led from start to finish once the lights went out.

At the time he said: “The start was key, the pitstop was key, both of them went well.

“I did a little bit of work in between and we got an incredible victory that I’m very, very happy with.”

Most fans have to settle for seeing the car from the stands or on TV, but gamers will be able to ‘drive’ it when the new F1 2022 game is released next month.

Now they will be able to see it live and put through its paces, twice each day during the Thirlestane event, by Patrick Friesacher.

The Austrian driver drove for the Minardi Formula 1 team during the first half of the 2005 season.

The car will be on show alongside three title-winning cars driven by Sir Jackie Stewart – the 1969 Matra that powered him into his first championship and the Tyrrell 003 and Tyrrell 006.

The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic – held in aid of Race Against Dementia – will feature live motorsport, retail, food and drink displays and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Borders Vintage Automobile Club and its classic car show with more than 1,200 vintage and classic vehicles on display.

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE will also make appearances throughout the weekend.

Race Against Dementia is the global charity founded by Sir Jackie to raise money for research into prevention and treatment for dementia, a disease that affects 50 million people worldwide including his beloved wife, Helen.