A FRUSTRATED Amy Macdonald has joked with fans online after her recording session was continually interrupted by loud aeroplanes flying over head.

The ‘This Is The Life’ artist struggled to find a gap in the persistent air traffic traveling over her home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire where she could record in peace.

The 34-year-old even took to flight tracking apps and Glasgow Airport’s departure and arrival board to try and avoid the noisy aircrafts.

Documenting her disastrous recording attempt in a video she said: “I am trying to record something and the Glasgow airport flight path flies right over my fecking house and honestly it has ruined my recording.

“I’ve just had to look at the flipping arrival and departures board for Glasgow Airport.

“I’ve got a 20 minute window with no arrivals or departures for the next 20 minutes so I’m going to crack on.

“I can now say with 100% certainty that the live arrival and departures information is actually wrong because there were definitely some arrivals and departures happening.

“How dare you go on holiday when I am trying to record, how dare you.

“Somebody said download flight raider and you can raider, flight raider.

“Indiana Jones and the Raider of the flights. I crack myself up. It’s not even funny.

“Anyway FlightRadar was wrong as well as it said the planes were miles away but they clearly weren’t as I could hear them, it is all s**t.”

Amy MacDonald went to Glasgow Airport to pick up her husband. Credit: TikTok/AmyMacDonald

Continuing her video from outside Glasgow Airport the hit star joked: “I just decided to come and have a word, tell them that it is not acceptable.

“There’s people who actually think I’m here to have a word with the airport.

“I’m picking Fozz [husband Richard Foster] up.

“Can you imagine I actually went in and told them to be quiet?”

Sharing the video to TikTok on Saturday she wrote: “Trying to dodge planes to get a recording done.”

The video has now collected over 54,000 views with more than 3,700 likes and 100 comments from users who were left in stitches by the clip.

Caroline Ferns wrote: “Use a plane finder app, it shows if any planes are going over you, there is one passing me in Cumbernauld just now and it should be over you in a minute.”

Victoria Edwards wrote: “This has made my night, I’m actually p*****g myself.”

Alison wrote: “Can you imagine. ‘Excuse me, could you please stop flights as it’s an inconvenience for me?'”

Richy Edwards wrote: “Screaming.”

Another user wrote: “It’s fantastic when you’re trying to sleep at night and it feels like a jumbo jet just comes through the front window.”

Love Sick wrote: “Raider of the flights.”