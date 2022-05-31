EnerMech promotes new global strategy director

ENERMECH has strengthened its senior leadership team with the promotion of Kenny Anderson to the newly created role of strategy director.

Mr Anderson will be accountable for implementing strategies across the group with a focus on workforce capability development and increasing end market activities.

This is in pursuit of driving the company’s growth priorities across its core markets, which include semiconductors, infrastructure, renewable and low carbon industries.

Kenny Anderson EnerMech’s new Strategy Director

Based in Aberdeen, Mr Anderson started his career in corporate finance working for Simmons & Company International.

After joining EnerMech in 2014 he spent three years working in contractual and commercial roles before moving into a corporate position.

He was part of the transaction team, involved in securing investment from parent company Carlyle Group and then progressed to a strategic development managerial role with oversight of group-level reporting and business analytics.

Mr Anderson said: “This is an exciting time for EnerMech as we look to sustainably build our business aligned to our established goals.

“The crux of our strengths lies in the efficient integrated solutions our workforce can deliver by combining experts, equipment, IP, and technology across the entire asset lifecycle for complex energy and infrastructure projects.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with our regional managers to create strategies to deliver on our growth targets, build further momentum and uncover ways in which we can do things more effectively and inventively for our customers.”

Christian Brown, EnerMech CEO, added: “The addition of Kenny to the senior leadership team as our first strategy director ensures that we can yield his expertise and agile strategies across the global business as we empower our people further and build on the solid foundations that have already been established at EnerMech.

“He has been a valued member of our corporate team and the results Kenny has delivered have earned him the respect of our senior leadership team and the wider EnerMech regional organisation.

“We look forward to working together with Kenny to shape and successfully roll out our global strategy.”