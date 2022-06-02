HOUSE-BROWSERS were shocked after finding images online of a listed property which shows a dog appearing to defecate in the garden.

The terraced house in Little Hulton, Manchester is on the market for £130,000 but has caught the attention of social media users due to the bizarre images.

Half of the listing photographs feature either a tenant wearing a pink dressing gown or a dog relieving itself in the front garden.

The dog appears to be doing the toilet in the picture. Credit: Genesis City Ltd

One image shows a woman welcoming a man with a clipboard at the door as a Staffordshire terrier is shown squatting down in the grass.

Another image shows the woman and another person looking out the window as the person taking the photo captures junk lying around in the garden.

A third dark shot of the hallway has been taken while the woman, who appears to be in her pyjamas, is facing the kitchen worktop.

The dog appears to be doing the toilet on the grass while a picture is taken. Credit: Genesis City Ltd.

Other shots show fuzzy images of the property from strange angles.

Images of the listing have been circulating on social media this week – with many people baffled over why the image of the dog doing its business made the cut.

One said: “I can’t get my head around this, how are the estate agents ok with these pictures?”

Another wrote: “They didn’t even open the curtains.”

A third added: “The dog pooping photo is particularly special.”

A fourth commented: “Oh lordy, no wonder there’s only six pics.”

While one person questioned: “WTF! Why didn’t the estate agent wait for the woman in pyjamas to move before taking the pic?!

“I do like the photo of the tenants staring out of the window like they are sitting in a café.”

Estate agent Genesis City Ltd describe the property as: “In brief the property comprises: gas central heating and briefly comprises hall, lounge, kitchen/diner, landing, three well proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“Externally there are enclosed gardens to the front and rear.

“Ideally situated to provide easy access to schools, amenities and transport links, this property is definitely one to view.”

The average house price for a property in Little Hulton, Manchester, is £160,000, according to property website Rightmove.