A SHOCKING video shows a brazen Evri driver lobbing a parcel 6ft over a garden fence – after walking past the front door without knocking.

Jane George’s Ring Doorbell camera captured the footage outside her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire last week, whilst she was sat inside awaiting her parcel.

The video shows the driver initially walking towards the front door, before continuing past the entrance and walking to the edge of Jane’s large brown fence.

Having made no attempt to check if Jane was home the driver proceeds to launch the parcel high over the fence.

The courier then snaps a quick picture of the parcel to confirm that the delivery has been made before ambling back down Jane’s driveway.

Annoyed, Jane took to Facebook last week, writing: “No attempt to knock at my door, just threw my parcel over my fence, luckily it was only clothing but still not the point.”

Social media users were left bemused by the drivers lack of effort.

The Evri courier threw the package into the garden. Credit: Jane George

Bill England wrote: “Why do reputable companies use them for deliveries?”

Owain Thomas wrote: “WTF is wrong with these lazy f*****s. Some people are out of work and would jump at the chance of employment.”

Jade McMurty wrote: “I refuse to purchase anything if it’s these scum.”

Patricia Baynes wrote: “That’s normal procedure.”

Dave Star wrote: “Pay peanuts get monkeys, simple.”

Peter Holt wrote: “Shocking but not surprising.”

Evri are the rebrand of delivery company Hermes, who underwent a total makeover in order to try and shift their business away from the negativity surrounding the Hermes name.

Speaking today Jane said: “I gave them some feedback following the delivery and yesterday the same driver actually knocked at my door so hopefully they took the feedback on board.”