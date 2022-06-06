THE Highland Rugby Football Club (Highland RFC) has hailed its first Highland Beer, Gin and Whisky Festival as a great success.

The festival ran in conjunction with the Inverness City 7s, a two-day rugby 7s competition with tournaments for elite men’s, social women’s and men’s junior boys, girls and young adults.

The event – held as part of the club’s centenary year celebrations – took place over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend, and brought beer, gin and whisky from across the Scottish Highlands, to the grounds of Highland RFC.

All proceeds from the Highland Beer, Gin & Whisky Festival will benefit Mikeysline, Alzheimer Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie and Highland RFC.

Inverness City 7s Men’s Elite winners the Spearheads pose with their trophy.

Speaking about the event, Roy Dinnes, Vice President at Highland RFC, said: “What a great weekend.

“To see 120 children competing in the Mini’s and Micro’s event on Friday and some really close games in the Inverness City 7s on Saturday and Sunday, after three years in the planning, we are absolutely delighted.

“It was an honour to see so many people enjoying brilliant rugby, excellent local craft beer, gin and whisky, and of course, good company at Canal Park.

“This was our first Highland Beer, Gin & Whisky Festival and Inverness City 7s which we hope to make an annual event.

“This was a real highlight of Highland RFC’s centenary year, and I would like to thank everyone who helped to make this happen; our sponsors, the food and drink companies who participated and the musicians from the Electric Cherries and Feis Rois.”

The winning teams from the Inverness City 7s were:

Men’s Elite – Spearheads

Women’s Open – Big Rig

Men’s Open – 39 Engineers from Kinloss Barracks

A highlight for rugby fans, the Calcutta Cup was displayed at the Highland Rugby Club on Saturday, providing a great photo opportunity for many.

The club now says that plans for a 2023 Highland, Beer, Gin and Whisky Festival are already underway.