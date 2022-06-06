It does mean a thing, when it does have swing

Fresh from performing at a VIP event with Mel Gibson, Edinburgh combo La Dolce Vita Swing Collective will be bringing the timeless appeal of Rat Pack Swing era at two concerts this month.

The five-piece swing/jazz band – featuring piano, bass, sax, drums and vocals with specially designed new arrangements – pays homage to likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett.

The band have been selected to close this year’s Adam Smith Festival of Ideas on Saturday June 11 – playing after Dame Joanna Lumley has completed her highly anticipated In Conversation With… event. They then play at the Church Dundee the following day.

Vocalist Tony Delicata put together the band with a collection of musicians from Edinburgh and Perthshire whose previous talents range from West End musicals to The Jools Holland Band.

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective have already played at sell-out venues across Scotland – and most recently was asked to perform at the exclusive Experience with Mel Gibson event in Glasgow at the end of May.

Tony said: “We pay homage to the giants of the Rat Pack Swing era with our take on music by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin and many other performers from this classic time, mainly using our own arrangements.

“We also make full use of my Italian roots performing many of those treacle thick Dean Martin iconic melodies such as Evening in Roma and Volare as well as giving our own swing/jazz treatment to some vintage Italian pop.

“With our audiences, we see them starting off with a hum, then a toe-tap and before you know it, they’re singing along to the tunes that we all know so well.”

There is more information on the band – including biographies, press reviews, music, images & footage on their website: https://www.dolcevitaswing.com/ or youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3taBz4oVaRoo-yiMdGbQrA/videos

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective will be performing at the Live Lounge @ Kings Theatre, 9 Esplanade, Kirkcaldy KY1 1HR on Saturday 11th June at 9pm

AND

Church Dundee, 15 Ward Road, Dundee. DD1 1ND on Sunday 12th June at 7.30pm

Ticket link: https://www.dolcevitaswing.com/where-next

