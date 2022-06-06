Pure Offices acquires Glasgow Business Centre

AN OFFICE building in Glasgow’s commuter belt has been acquired by Pure Offices, as the company continues its expansion across Scotland.

The Hillington Innovation Centre has become the first building in Glasgow to be acquired by Pure Offices, alongside its two other existing Scottish-based offices in Leith and Edinburgh Park.

Pure Offices plan to upgrade the purpose-built serviced office property on Hillington Park, which spans more than 20,000 square feet and consists of 50 office suites and meeting rooms.

Works will include a new business lounge as well as refurbishments to toilets, kitchens and meeting rooms.

Mark Evans (L), of Northwood Investors, says that Pure hope to reach a high occupancy level very quickly at Hillington Innovation Centre.

Pure Offices say they are committed to becoming a Net Zero business well ahead of the 2050 target.

As part of this, various green initiatives are planned for the property such as roof top solar, upgrading the lighting to low energy LED and moving the building’s energy supply to REGO Regulated, thus ensuring the energy consumed in the building is from sustainable sources.

The firm’s purchase and expansion comes after its latest Edinburgh Park office on the outskirts of the Scottish capital opened during the pandemic, marking 23 Pure Office centres across the UK.

Mark Evans, of Pure’s parent company, Northwood Investors said: “Businesses are rethinking what they want from their office spaces and expect more flexibility and a better environment.

“With this in mind, our newest venture at Hillington Park can build on the success we’ve experienced at our two Edinburgh sites, as we emerge from the pandemic.

“The building is already well let and home to more than 20 businesses, from start-ups through to global corporates, so we hope to reach a high occupancy level very quickly.

“A big consideration of the building’s refurbishment will be about the wellbeing of our clients – we want them to be proud of their office space and in surroundings that allow them to flourish.”

The Innovation Centre is made up of smart and contemporary offices which will provide flexible contracts, an on-site management team which takes care of the building and hosts regular events, 24/7 access, private meeting rooms and excellent transport links.

The Centre’s transformation takes place shortly after a £3.8m refurbishment of Diageo’s former Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh Park, which experienced significant demand from clients despite opening during the pandemic.

Mark said: “It is always challenging finding the right buildings and locations for our office acquisitions, but we really enjoy scoping out the next best spot to provide high-quality office space to businesses in Scotland.

“We are keeping our options open when it comes to scouting out the next location.”

The Hillington Innovation Centre in Glasgow.

The redesign of the Innovation Centre is in the early stages and will once again see Pure partner with specialist fit out firm, Estilo.

Gail Johnston, Centre Manager of the Hillington Innovation Centre said: “The building’s transformation will make a huge difference to existing occupiers as well as prospective new clients.

“When Pure bought the building I was taken on as Centre Manager due to my familiarity with the Centre.

“I now manage the team which takes care of the Centre so that the resident businesses don’t have to worry.

“We help them make the most of their office space and hope to provide plenty of networking opportunities.

“The full height atrium is a really lovely feature and the plans to refurb the common spaces will re-position the building and hopefully attract new occupiers to the centre.”

Pure Offices now has 23 business centres in the UK and prides itself on providing a friendly and personalised solution.

By carefully designing its locations to maximise wellbeing in the workplace through attractive lounges and smart offices with natural light and ventilation, it has created modern offices built to meet the demands of the modern business workplace.