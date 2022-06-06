Royal Highland Show partners with Scots brewer Innis & Gunn

THE ROYAL Highland Show has announced Innis & Gunn as their new brewery partner and principal beer supplier.

Innis & Gunn will be served at over 20 bars throughout the Royal Highland Show, which takes place from 23rd-26th June and is expected to welcome around 200,000 visitors.

Both the Royal Highland Show and Innis & Gunn say their primary motivations lie in the supporting of both the industry and the country’s wider economy.

The new partnership will allow the ethos of the Royal Highland Show to extend to the Showground bars, with Scottish beers available to be enjoyed for the first time.

Dougal Gunn Sharp (L) of Innis & Gunn and Mark Currie of RHASS are two of the names at the forefront of the partnership.

Headquartered in Edinburgh and with their own brewery in Perth, Innis & Gunn have grown to become one of the biggest independent brewers in the UK, exporting to over 20 countries around the globe.

Innis & Gunn work with various Scottish suppliers to create their beers, with malts sourced in Scotland, barley malted in Alloa and spent grains collected by local farmers for use as cattle feed.

The beers available at the 2022 Royal Highland Show will include Innis & Gunn 4.6% Lager, Session IPA, Mangoes on the Run and Innis & Gunn 0.0% Lager.

Additionally, Innis & Gunn will work with their partner C&C Group to offer wines, spirits, cider, and Tennent’s Light.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) are the organisers of the Royal Highland Show.

RHASS Director of Operations, Mark Currie, said: “We are delighted to partner with Innis & Gunn this year in celebration of an exceptional Scottish brand.

“Their focus on Scottish provenance and commitment to local suppliers aligns well with the ethos of the Royal Highland Show, which is all about telling the story of the farm-to-fork journey and engaging visitors with this process.”

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn Founder and Master Brewer said: “The new partnership between Innis & Gunn and the Royal Highland Show is an excellent match.

“The event showcases and celebrates the best that the country has to offer and our multi-award-winning beers, brewed in Scotland using Scottish ingredients, perfectly align with this.

“I am thrilled that for the first time, attendees at the Royal Highland Show will be able to enjoy Scottish beers from a quality producer.

“Every pint of Innis & Gunn beer consumed at the Show will ultimately support the sector in return, which gives all the more reason to enjoy.”

Supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, on 23rd-26th June 2022.

Tickets, including for car parking, must be pre-purchased online this year and no tickets will be available to buy on the gate.

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.