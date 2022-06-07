Scots tech consultancy announces Fiona Burton as club executive

SCOTS tech consultancy AND Digital announces the appointment of Fiona Burton as Club Executive of its third Scottish Club located in George Street, Edinburgh.

The opening follows the success of the company’s first Edinburgh club, Club Somerville, launched in March 2020, and Club Almeida, launched in Glasgow last June.

In her new role, Fiona will be responsible for setting up and leading the second Edinburgh club by building a 100-strong team of product analysts, software developers and designers across all levels over the next 12 months.

Fiona Burton, the new executive of second AND Digital Edinburgh club.

Previously a Board Director at The Leith Agency, Fiona brings considerable expertise in growing a successful client base and leading teams.

In her 17-year advertising career, she has created advertising campaigns for clients including Royal Bank of Scotland, Scottish Power, Whyte & Mackay, Disney-Pixar and WWF.

Paramjit Uppal, CEO and founder of AND Digital, said: “It takes the right people, set up in the right environment, to deliver, manage and continuously improve it.

“Fiona is switching lanes from a successful career in advertising to a new career in tech. She has a strong track record in building a client base and in developing high performing teams.

AND Digital has been able to scale significantly due to its unique service model of Guide, Build and Equip.

Created by founder Paramjit Uppal, its organisational structure is based on a network of autonomous Clubs, thereby offering small company responsiveness and big company clout – all in a rapidly repeatable formula which has powered growth.

Each Club is made up of teams of 80-100 which creates a perfect tight-knit community from which to nurture digital talent and provide outstanding client service, keeping costs low and focus high.

Since its inception in 2014, AND has grown to 1,600 employees, and now operates across 19 locations in the UK and Netherlands.

AND’s second Edinburgh Club will be another step toward its goal of having five Clubs in Scotland with over 500 Scottish employees by 2025.

Commenting on her new role, Fiona Burton, added: “This is an incredible opportunity to lead a talented team of diverse people who’re passionate about solving our clients’ tech challenges.

“AND Digital has successfully established itself in Scotland and we have found a great appetite for digital acceleration across our customer base, as well as a rich pool of digital talent.

“We aim to support new clients in the building of innovative products and support them in developing their own in-house digital capabilities.”