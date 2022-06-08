A SCOTS pipeline tech specialist has strengthened its Middle East operations following a post-Covid uptick in project activities and on the back of multiple contract wins.

STATS Group has assigned one of its most experience pipeline intervention experts to the region and appointed business and technical support staff in Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Dale Millward has been appointed Vice President Technical Assurance in Doha as Qatar makes significant investment in its liquified natural gas production facilities.

Internationalisation remains a key strategic objective for the Kintore-based group with its latest financial accounts noting that 87% of its £49.7m revenue in 2021 was derived from contracts executed outside of the United Kingdom.

General Manager Mark Gault says the group are benefiting from “establishing regional facilities in the Middle East”.

STATS Group Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Howarth, said: “The Middle East was one of the strongest performing regions with revenues increasing from £7.9m in 2020 to £11.6m.”

In the Saudi Arabian market, the company bolstered its position with the award of a major subsea intervention project and STATS plan to increase their local presence in the Kingdom to support further growth.

In addition to securing a swathe of new contracts in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and KSA, STATS has extended its Master Service Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman for the provision of pipeline isolation and hydrostatic testing services for a further five years.

STATS is also conducting what is believed to be the world’s largest diameter subsea pipeline intervention campaign on behalf of a Middle East client, which involves the hot tapping and isolation of 10 pipelines with diameters ranging from 42” to 56”.

Dale Millward joined STATS in 2005 has played a leading role in the design, development and delivery of engineered pipeline isolation, repair and recovery solutions on numerous major global projects.

Leigh Howarth added: “As one of our most experienced technical experts, Dale Millward’s relocation from Aberdeen to Qatar underscores the importance we place on providing in-country support to our clients.

“Dale’s knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in mentoring our local teams and supporting our clients during an exciting growth period.”

The business has also appointed two Business Development Engineers, with Abdullah Al Riyami adding to the company’s presence in Oman, while Saudi Arabia-based Mohammed Alfaqih will focus on opportunities in KSA.

STATS Group, employs 311 staff globally with more than 80 staff in the Middle East at bases in Abu Dhabi, Oman and Qatar, and it is looking to recruit additional technicians and engineers to support its activities across the Gulf region.

Mark Gault, STATS Group’s General Manager Middle East, said: “We are benefiting from our well-established localisation policy which has involved significant investment in establishing regional facilities in the Middle East and the employment of locally based staff, leading to strong relationships with key players.

“The wider approval of our technologies by the region’s key operators and acknowledgement that our tools, equipment and services have been proven over an extended period and on a range of diverse projects, is another driver which is bringing in new business.

“I am delighted to welcome onboard Abdullah and Mohammed who will be pivotal in further embedding the STATS brand and reputation in the Omani and Saudi markets as we continue with our growth plans.”