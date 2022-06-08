Scots university to award places for students affected by Ukrainian war

A SCOTS university has confirmed that dozens of students affected by the Ukrainian war will be awarded places for the next academic year.

Students from Ukraine and other war-torn regions will take their places at the University of Dundee, thanks to the award of a record number of Humanitarian Scholarships.

Up to 38 postgraduate and undergraduate Scholarships will be awarded to students from Ukraine, Palestine, Africa, and south Asia.

Of those, up to 27 places have been reserved for Ukrainian students coming to study at the University, plus one continuing student, against the backdrop of turmoil in their homeland.

The University’s places come as support for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Photo by Karollyne Hubert on Unsplash

All the students will receive full tuition fees and a stipend for accommodation and living costs following recommendations by the University’s Humanitarian Oversight Board (HOB), which is currently reviewing applications.

Dundee has applied to become a University of Sanctuary, and is committed to engaging and supporting sanctuary seekers.

This includes efforts to increase understanding of issues surrounding asylum seekers and refugees, to provide a welcoming environment for sanctuary students, and to work with individuals and communities beyond the campus to promote the principles of sanctuary.

Professor Kim Dale, Assistant Vice Principal (International) and Chair of the HOB, said: “The situation in Ukraine has shocked the world and we are committed to providing support packages that help students from there, as well as those from other parts of the world seeking sanctuary because of conflicts in their home country.

“In the past, we have offered significant, tailored support to students from countries including Afghanistan, Palestine, Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

For the 2022/23 academic year we have been able to extend this invitation to those affected by the war in Ukraine to continue their studies at Dundee or start afresh in September.

“Students will not only receive financial assistance, but also ongoing social support provided by the University, which is every bit as essential given the challenges they face.

“We want Dundee to be recognised as a model of best practice in this area and this work forms a vital part of our ambitions to become a University of Sanctuary.”

Humanitarian Scholarships cover full tuition and living expenses and are now available for eligible undergraduate, Masters and PhD applicants each year.

Other support packages for students who hold refugee or humanitarian protection status includes legal support for anyone who is legally stateless, while locally settled refugees can access free pre-sessional English language courses.

The University’s Student Funding Team also work with the local authority to increase the number of young refugees and asylum seekers in the city going on to higher education as part of the Scottish Government’s New Scots initiative.

As part of this work, bespoke campus tours will be held for children of refugees from the city’s schools.

Dundee has a long track record of human rights teaching and research, empowering students to become human rights advocates.

It provides sanctuary and scholarship opportunities for human rights defenders and maintains an ongoing partnership with the British Council’s Higher Education Scholarships for Palestinians (HESPAL) programme and with the Council for At-Risk Academics (Cara).