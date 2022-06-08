TUI have been branded as “crooks” after allegedly cancelling a newlyweds honeymoon – with just ten days notice.

Andrew Patterson married his beloved wife Jenny in Riviera Maya, Mexico just three weeks before the UK went into lockdown in March 2020.

Having just held their wedding reception last month, the couple, both 31, have waited more than two years for their honeymoon to Marrakesh, Morocco next week.

Andrew and Jenny on holiday. Credit: Andrew Patterson

However, last week TUI got in touch to break the news that they wouldn’t be jetting off and that their flights had been cancelled.

Andrew now claims he is unable to cancel the trip as he would be losing money.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer was left scrambling to organise a trip to fit around the time the couple, from Liverpool, had booked off work.

However the couple faced more issues as hotpot destinations Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Cape Verde were all fully booked.

The couple are now scheduled to jet out to to Side, Turkey, their fifth choice destination on June 14, a day less than their original trip.

Despite offering a 20% discount on their replacement booking, the holiday still priced at a staggering £1,100 higher than their preferred trip to Marrakesh.

Speaking today Andrew told of his frustrations saying: “TUI have been trying to say there was a surplus and nothing they could do about the flights.

Andrew and Jenny were married in March 2020. Credit: Andrew Patterson

“I’m gutted if I’m honest because I’m going to a less desirable place for more money.

“I appreciate that I am lucky to be going away on my honeymoon.

“The whole experience just sort of taints the holiday though.

“TUI just said they could book the holiday or give us the money back but we would be losing money.

“We have lost a day of our honeymoon to this company, the holiday originally cost us £1,400 but has now become £2,500.

“They know what they are doing, they are crooks.”